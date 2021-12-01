M0NESY CSGO settings: What are the mouse and hardware settings used by NaVi Monesy?

NaVi’s moNESY’s rise to fame has been exponential owing to his skillset. Here is a sneak peek at NaVi m0NESY ‘s CSGO settings.

M0NESY came into everyone’s radar early in 2020 when NaVi trialled him for the Youth programme. Since then he has pulled off some pretty insane stats, rivalling the likes of s1mple and Niko.

Even though he still belongs in the junior roster, teams like G2, Liquid and FaZe have shown interest. Some other teams have gone so far as to sign him for the full-time Professional roster at 16 years of age.

Even though the Russian prodigy still has a long way to go, the teenager is definitely going to rival the likes of ColdZera pretty soon. Here is detailed info on NaVi m0NESY’s CSGO settings.

Mouse settings

m0NESY: “I’m sure that I’m ready for tier 1” https://t.co/vgh3tSiHZs — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) November 18, 2021

Mouse and peripheral settings go a long way to making someone comfortable while fragging. After playing for hundreds of hours, we can make a solid decision on your requirements.

Ergonomics and hardware settings matter a lot. Undermentioned is the Russian prodigy’s mouse settings.

DPI-400 Polling Rate-1000HZ Window Sensitivity-6 Mouse Acceleration-OFF Sensitivity-1.80 Zoom Sensitivity-1 Raw Input-ON eDPI-800.

Video settings used by m0NESY



Clarity of rendition during gameplay is an absolute necessity. Higher resolutions require more sustained hardware to run.

Most Pro-circuit players play at the lowest possible res to get the most out of any hardware. But, a balance between fidelity and performance is necessary, so that you do not have to squint every time you try to take a Headshot.

Undermentioned is the NaVi m0NESY CSGO settings for the in-game display.

Resolution-1280 X 960 Ratio-4:3 Display Mode-FULLSCREEN Refresh Rate-240hz Brightness-95% Digital Vibrance– 75% Shadow Quality-HIGH Model Detail-LOW Texture Streaming-DISABLED Effect Detail-LOW Shader Detail-LOW Multicore Rendering-ENABLED Anti Aliasing-8X MSAA FXAA Anti Aliasing-DISABLED Texture Filtering-BILINEAR Motion Blur-DISABLED.

