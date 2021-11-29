NaVi M0nesy, the 16 year old prodigy, is in talks with G2 for a potential transfer. Liquid also shows interest.

NaVi m0NESY is the youngest prodigy in CSGO who G2 and Liquid are looking to take in. With no place in the current NaVi’s Major winning roster, we could see potential roster changes very soon.



M0NESY’s rise to glory has been nothing short of mesmerising. Born in 2005, he is the youngest pro player in CSGO at the moment.

Natus Vincere Junior signed Ilya”m0NESY” Osipov in 2020 into the Youth Programme. He played his first game for NaVi as a stand-in.

But, his stats at junior are nearly identical to CSGO Gods. So why is NaVi scouting for a new team for m0NESY?

Why NaVi m0NESY might be loaned out or transferred?

If somehow G2 and Navi won’t make m0nesy transfer, next in the list is Liquid! — OverDrive (@ABOverDrive) November 29, 2021

S1mple and NaVi finally achieved their dream run at major. It was the first Valve sponsored title for s1mple and NaVi brigade.

Stockholm major at Avicii arena put everyone at the edge of their seats. S1mple “Sasha” Kostyliev lifted his crown with the help of B1t, electronic, perfecto and Booml4.

Hence, there is no chance for m0NESY in the current roster. Ilya’s career has reached a plateau.

So, NaVi feels that Ilya m0NESY must join a Tier 1 team. So, NaVi announced that they are open to offers for the Russian prodigy.

Is there a chance of m0NESY moving to G2 eSports? How about Liquid, Faze and EG.

Teams who were interested in M0nesy: Liquid, G2, Faze, Mouz, EG, Col, Fnatic — OverDrive (@ABOverDrive) November 28, 2021

G2 and Niko could make it count in the Stockholm Major Finals against NaVi. Yet, they showed the potential for a title-winning run.

There have been rumours about G2 ESports being in talks with Natus Vincere over m0NESY. But, if so, there is a roster change imminent at G2.

The reason for G2 and Niko’s interest in Ilya “m0NESY” is simple. His stats are as close to Sasha s1mple Kostyliev, the best player to ever touch CS: GO.

Hey, we’ve brought you an interview with NAVI Junior @m0NESY13! Watch the new video to find out about young talent’s aims & dreams. 🎥: https://t.co/hvcbj6Z78y#csgo #navination pic.twitter.com/i1JJ5Ni9CF — NAVI (@natusvincere) March 24, 2021



Even teams like Liquid, FaZe, EG, Col ESports, Mouz Esports and Fnatic. But, a prodigy is surely not ready to carry an entire team from scratch.

Over the past CSGO tournaments, Natus Vincere Junior AWPer Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov has put up .60 deaths, .90 damage, and .87 kills per round. That is just insane.

Hence, fingers crossed for the most important transfer in the CSGO pro circuit this year.

