DPC Winter Tour: Valve brings Fantasy full-time to Dota 2 prior to massive updates for DPC Winter Tour 2022.

DPC winter tour starts tomorrow and Dota 2 gave us the fantasy update in Battle pass. We provide everything you need to know on DPC Fantasy.

As Valve prepares for the upcoming Dota 2 season, gamers received Battlepass updates. The update enables the DPC Fantasy League that will run throughout the course of the year.

The Fantasy League appertains with the Compendium for TI. The season-long DPC Fantasy will keep Dota 2 fans between League matches and Tours.

Starting with the DPC Winter tour, Dota 2 will host 3 tours instead of 2. The point distribution and penalty system have also been revamped.

Next, we provide you with the best possible primer for setting up your DPC Fantasy Roster. Have a read!

Basics to Card packs and Rosters

DPC Winter 2022 Tour The first Tour of the next Dota Pro Circuit season kicks off next week and along with it comes season-long Fantasy play.https://t.co/io7ta9TphB pic.twitter.com/BFAZ1P1nVw — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) November 24, 2021

For each period, fans set a Fantasy roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards. Player Cards on a roster score Fantasy points based on how well they perform in that period’s matches.

Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn further points. Periods generally correspond to a single week, except over the holiday season at the end of the year.

All players have been granted 10 starter packs. More Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota. Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future. When you open a pack you will receive player cards from the specific region you have handpicked.

Regional Dota 2 DPC Fantasy Basics



Each DPC region is its own Fantasy league with its own Player cards and unique lineup. You may choose to partake in multiple regional Leagues, and you’ll earn Fantasy Levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period.

For example, if you place in the top 10 of one league and the top 50 of another, you’ll receive the points for the top 10 placement. Region rewards don’t stack. At the end of each period, you’ll earn levels based on the Fantasy points for that period.

Prices will be unlocked based on your current overall Fantasy Level.

Scoring Matches in DPC tour



The Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 Winter Tour Qualifiershttps://t.co/dzJ0hMF3cb pic.twitter.com/pfNoYLPkG4 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) November 20, 2021

The scoring for seasonal Fantasy is slightly different than in the past. All Division I matches during the Winter 2022 Tour are eligible for Fantasy play. The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player’s score.

If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count. Due to scheduling conflicts with teams quarantining after TI, the Chinese Division I will be starting later in the season.

We are looking at ways to ensure that fans participating in the Chinese Fantasy League get the same amount of potential rewards regardless.

Rewards for Dota 2 DPC Fantasy



1.The top 10% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 3 Fantasy Levels.

2.The top 25% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 2 Fantasy Levels.

3.The top 50% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 1 Fantasy Levels.

At every third fantasy level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted later). At every other level, players receive 500 shards.

To sum up, we wish you all best of Luck. Meet ya all on the Leaderboards.

