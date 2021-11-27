ESports

DPC Winter Tour: Valve brings Fantasy full-time to Dota 2 prior to massive updates for DPC Winter Tour 2022.

DPC Fantasy Dota 2 Winter tour
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Sorry for the hurt he has gone through": Michael Vaughan aplogizes to Azeem Rafiq over the racism controversy
Next Article
R Ashwin and Nitin Menon argument: What really happened between Ashwin and umpire Menon in Kanpur Test?
E-Sports Latest News
DPC Fantasy Dota 2 Winter tour
DPC Winter Tour: Valve brings Fantasy full-time to Dota 2 prior to massive updates for DPC Winter Tour 2022.

DPC winter tour starts tomorrow and Dota 2 gave us the fantasy update in Battle…