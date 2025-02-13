DB3: Everything You Need to Know About Keyshawn Davis Brothers

DB3’s Keyshawn Davis is prepared to lace his gloves against undefeated prospect Denys Berinchyk in a WBO lightweight title fight on 14 February 2025. Davis has had an incredible start to his career, having been a part of the American contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old has since gone on to be in 13 professional fights, winning 12 of them, while one of them ended in a no-contest.

With his next fight shortly coming up, there has also been a clamoring to find out more about his family, especially his brothers, who are also boxers.

Who are the DB3 family?

Known as DB3; Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon all fought last at the Scope Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,568 fight fans in Norfolk, Virginia. Keyshawn capped the main event with a victory over Gustavo Lemos with a KO. During the post-fight presentation, he addressed the hometown crowd and assured them he would be bringing a world title to the city in 2025.

Well, he is only a few hours away from keeping the promise.

Also fighting on the card was the youngest Davis brother, Keon. But even though this was his first foray into professional boxing, Keon simply looked like he belonged. The 23-year-old fought Jalen Moore in a 4-round junior welterweight bout and ended up with a unanimous decision win. Just months before this, Keon wasn’t even in the plans for the card as he was trying to follow in Keyshawn’s footsteps and make it to the US Olympic team.

Before the fight, Keyshawn asserted that while he had wanted Keon to go to the Olympics, he had hoped the youngest Davis brother would become a pro soon. In an interview, he had said,

“Since he made his own decision going pro, I’m excited, especially that he’s making his debut on my undercard. It makes it even better.”

Kelvin, joined the action on the fifth fight of the night. Taking on Yeis Solano from a southpaw stance, Kevin dominated the proceedings from the very beginning and ended up with a flawless unanimous victory. But take nothing away from Solano, who kept busy, making Kelvin wait unusually long for his trademark combos.

Unfortunately, he could only keep it up for so long as Kelvin scored a knockdown in the final round sending the crowd into a frenzy. With this win, the oldest Davis brother’s professional record now stands at an unimpeachable 14-0.

With performances like this, the DB3 brothers are on their way to becoming one of the most important boxing families of this generation. They are still relatively new to the sport but their talents have been undeniable.

Their mother, Wanda enrolled all three of them in the art of pugilism after the family moved from Long Island, New York to Norfolk, Virginia. She has since proudly stood beside them and raised them to be champions, the result of which we are witnessing right now.