Why Was Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Kicked Out of Big Brother back in 2016?

A lot of curiosity has been raised regarding Andrew Tate and the internet influencer’s time with the reality TV show ‘Big Brother’. Andrew Tate rose to prominence in 2022. The Top G’s contentious statements on women, men, the concept of misogyny and the dynamic between men and women landed him in hot water.

Tate’s audacious remarks garnered the attention of the world. And needless to say, they were determined to put an end to his growing influence. To say they were successful in their quest would be an understatement.

The man who was once perceived as untouchable due to his inordinate influence and excessive wealth was arrested by Romanian police forces. The 36-year-old was placed into custody along with his brother Tristan Tate and has remained incarcerated since.

A great many individuals are elated over his arrest. Due to the belief that his impact will now be silenced. Little do they know his fame began a long time ago. As it turns out, Andrew Tate became a famed figure in 2016, when he appeared on ‘Big Brother’.

Regrettably, for him, the Top G was removed from the show, for an obvious yet hapless set of reasons.

Andrew Tate was removed from ‘Big Brother’ due to his misogynistic views

Tate was a member of the show in 2017, during its seventeenth season. It was his advent to social media prominence. Within the span of less than a week, the British American found himself fired.

It was reported at the time that the reason behind his firing was that he was pictured hitting a woman with a belt. It’s well worth noting that the woman involved in the scandal did come forward saying that the incident was consensual.

And it didn’t depict the story that was portrayed by the media. This was the tipping point for Tate’s tenure at the reality TV show. Although, the Top G came under scrutiny for his actions on social media.

Tate had made homophobic and racist comments on Twitter. In the end, Vice magazine, a reputed source, reported that Tate’s dismissal was directly relevant to an ongoing police investigation involving Tate at the time.

The outcome disclosed that he was not convicted of any charges, and the investigation was eventually closed in 2019.

The Top G is expected to remain detained

It was reported last night that Tate and his brother, Tristan, could have been released from detention as early as today. The pair attended a meeting at a Romanian court to appeal their detention whilst on the hunt to be granted bail.

In lieu, their appeals have been denied once again. The court declared that they would continue to serve their detention in the prison. On the cusp of attaining freedom, Tate appeared visibly happy for once.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were expected to be released today, the motion has been denied AGAIN 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/hhKcPbzrmD — RapTV (@Rap) March 29, 2023

To his dismay, he will continue to spend the rest of the month, as well as for the foreseeable future.