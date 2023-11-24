NFL Veteran NaVorro Bowman Splashed Over $10,000 on a Prada Shopping Spree Before Holiday Season

Aug 31, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman walks on the field before the start of the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman seems to be enjoying his retirement life after playing eight seasons in the NFL. As the holiday season is nearing, the three-time Pro Bowler went on a lavish shopping spree at a Prada store to add an extravagant touch to his wardrobe.

According to TMZ Sports, Bowman visited the luxury store at Tyson Galleria in McLean, Va. on Nov. 12 to purchase a collection of clothes likely for the upcoming Christmas season. TMZ released some pictures of the former NFL player in which he can be seen shopping for coats, shirts, shoes, and sunglasses, among other items.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1727971877107229141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As there is a festive spirit surrounding the league, Bowman, with his love for fashion, showcased to NFL fans a glimpse of his stylish off-field life. The former LB, who retired in 2019 from the league, is still catching the eyes of the paparazzi. According to TMZ’s sources, he spent over $10,000 on this shopping trip.

NaVorro Bowman Proved His Final Act of Loyalty by Retiring as a Niner

The former linebacker started his NFL career in 2010 after the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2010 draft. After playing six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, the team released him and he played his final 10 games with the Oakland Raiders. NaVorro spent the 2018 season as a free agent, and in 2019, announced that he was symbolically retiring with the Niners.

However, the 49ers couldn’t sign Bowman for just one day because it was impossible for them to make changes to the roster. But the franchise’s official social media page posted his retirement news, calling him “Forever a Niner”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1135993909560184832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bowman, with his outstanding performances, became a leading name in the league. In his seven seasons, he recorded 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and one return touchdown. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro First Team nods.

He hung up his cleats while earning $44 million through his NFL career, and, according to sources, he currently has a net worth of $16 million. After his retirement, he joined the football team of the University of Maryland, where he currently serves as a defense analyst.