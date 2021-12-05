Liquid Matumbaman Zai: Matu shows Zai ‘s audience how to rotate like a pro while practicing solo queue.

Liquid Matumbaman showed how to rotate like a pro on Zai ‘s stream on Twitch. What does the Dota 2 fanbase think?

Matumbaman is one of the most versatile core players to ever exist. Just like Kuroky, the man is versed in the ways of both position 1 as well as Offlaners.

As rare as his skill is, so is his sense of humour. And, he does have a sense of humour as he showed on Zai’s stream.

Zai and Matumbaman broke away from Team Secret recently. They seem to enjoy their stay at Liquid, which was the old home of Matumbaman.

How did Matumabaman Rotate?

It is basically a meme. Matumbaman was actually showing off his rotating skills with the help of teammate Micke.

Micke helped him set up for the rotations, on a chair. Matumbaman was showing off his rotation skills “on a chair“.

Matumbaman won TI7 with Kuroky and brigade. Zai is yet to realise his TI dream run. Lasse “Matumbaman” Urpalainen and Ludwig “Zai” Wåhlberg have found their footing.

What is next for Liquid Zai and Liquid Matumbaman?

While playing with Puppey, even though they dominated as a team, we feel both of them could not grow. Playing outside the comfort zone is necessary to grow and adapt.

Team Secret had frequent confidence issues. Even though the team is always riddled with Superstars, Puppey is having a hard time getting his hands on second TI.

Puppey is known to be toxic at his worst. And at Liquid, both Zai and Matu seem to be in their usual ways.

Return of the king 👑 In the midst of a solid carry meta, @MATUMBAMAN comes back to @TeamLiquid‘s DOTA roster and plans to bring the Aegis with him.https://t.co/yXba2pkeuL — Monster Gaming (@MonsterGaming) December 1, 2021

Matumbaman, Zai, Liquid squad wants to win TI. Also, they have won their first match in the DPC Winter qualifiers. Liquid could not qualify for TI10, the TI to win it all.

As a result, we wish them luck for future endeavours.

