ESports

Valorant Anti Cheat: Cheating in Valorant at an ‘all-time low’ thanks to the controversial Anti-Cheat Software, Riot Vanguard.

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
"When F1 meets the NBA"– F1 partners up with NBA; Drivers will have free-throw battle and will be coached by Basketball legends
Next Article
"I was at that race as a kid": Daniel Ricciardo talks about how Ayrton Senna impacted him in his childhood when he went to watch 3 time world champion live in action
E-Sports Latest News
Jett dash bug: Valorant 3.08 Patch brings Jett’s new dash bug delaying weapon-equip time that was “not intentional” by Riot Developers.

Valorant 3.08 patch dropped today with new changes and bug fixes to the game, but…