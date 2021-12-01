Dota WTF: Dota 2 Watafak YT channel blackmailed for $220000 ; could lead to channel migration or close down.

Dota WTF has been around to entertain and educate people about Dota 2 as early as 2012. With the current state of affairs, the owners of the Legendary Dota 2 channel is facing unprecedented problems.

Digital bullying for the purpose of monetary gain or vengeance has been a thing since the day internet arrived at our doorstep. But, some actors do take it a step further. More often than not, it always ends in disaster.

Human greed and lust for corporate veto have engulfed the careers of many. Dota WTF channel on youtube is yet another victim of this targeted bullying.

Also read: NaVi M0nesy, the 16-year-old prodigy, is in talks with G2 for a potential transfer. Liquid also shows interest.

As of now, we do not know what to make of this: cyberbullying or corrupt mindset. The more important question is why now?

What really happened? Is there legality to this?



APM could have done this ages ago. But, they did not for 10 long years.

And, we feel the reason is pretty obvious. Financial gain at the expense of others hard work. It feels like an ambush strategy for forcible payments.

It reminds us of Mafia days when you needed to provide protection money as Geo-local businesses.



APM has made serious copyright infringement violations against the Dota WTF channel. A payable amount of $221250 has been asked by APM over a mail to Dota Watafak channel owners.

If the settlement is not approved in 7 days, it will result in the closing down of the Channel due to copyright infringements. The DMCA has caused many problems in the livelihoods of many.

Also read: Zywoo tases S1mple: Watch how Vitality Zywoo gets Zeus kill on NaVi S1mple in Blast Premier Fall Finals 2021.

So what is next for the Dota WTF official youtube channel?

The act of blackmailing in cyberspace is nothing new. But, the Modus operandi is pretty simple and there are Legal methods and loopholes.

Harassing your victim with every tool at your disposal is the strict corporate way. Such is the nature of business APM LLC is in.

APM stands for American Production Music LLC. Maybe they just acquired rights to the media in question recently. Even then this is quite a questionable attitude.

As a result, we wait for future news.

Also read: DPC Points Distribution: What is the new format for the DPC since TI10?