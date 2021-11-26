DPC Points Distribution: What is the new format for the DPC since TI10?

Dota 2 DPC points distribution is unknown to many. We delve into the DPC points distribution format and the changes.

DPC is something every Dota 2 player looks forward to. It is yet another chance for gamers to support their favourite teams. Fans want to see their heroes on the top step.

The DPC format changed in 2021, mostly due to pandemic norms. But, considering the success of the format, Valve has decided to continue with it. But, there are some complications too.

Below we delve into the current structure of the DPC season. DPC is Dota 2 Professional Circuit.

What is the new format for the DPC 2022?

With is the current state of play, Valve will have 3 tours this season. This is the same format as last season, but a change from the 2 tour format from TI9.

Starting with the DPC Winter Tour 2022, 3 Majors and 3 Leagues( minors) will be held after qualifiers. The qualifiers for the winter tours are about to come to a close.

As in the former season, Roster Locks are applied from the onset of each Regional League until the end. Rosters will unlock at the conclusion of the Regional League portion of each Tour.

DPC points penalty incurred due to roster changes.

Still, each roster change will incur a 15% penalty on current points. A substitute may be used for four out of the seven matches in the Regional League as long as that stand-in is either contending in Division II or not contending in the league at all.

A squad that plays five or further Regional League matches with a substitute will be disqualified and any remaining games will be forfeited. Any team that competes in a major with a substitute will incur a 40% penalty on DPC points earned from that event.

A team that removes a player after securing a slot at a Major will suffer a 20% penalty on DPC Points earned during that event, in addition to the normal player-removal penalty.

What about The International Qualifiers then?

DPC Winter 2022 Tour The first Tour of the next Dota Pro Circuit season kicks off next week and along with it comes season-long Fantasy play.https://t.co/io7ta9TphB pic.twitter.com/BFAZ1P1nVw — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) November 24, 2021

At the end of the third stint, the top twelve teams by DPC points are directly good for The International 2022. But, any remaining spots will be decided through regional, final chance qualifiers.

The remaining teams that participated in the third stint of the regional leagues have the last chance to qualify through the regional qualifiers if, they did not replace further than two players from their third tour’s roster. As in the former season, there won’t be any Open Qualifiers.

Still, all Regional Leagues will have an Open Qualifier event for their Division II spots meaning, that the third stint’s open qualifiers will basically act as TI Open Qualifiers.

Points distribution for DPC 2022.



As of now, there are no points for Qualifiers. But, there will be a specific amount of points awarded for each regional Leagues and Majors.

The points are not uniformly awarded at any stage. Hence, teams can make strategic decisions if or not to join the tourneys.

The tentative schedule for the events along with points distribution are listed below.

Date Title DPC Points Nov 19 – Nov 28 Qualifier #1 – Nov 29 – Jan 23 League #1 690 TBA Major #1 1,900 TBA Qualifier #2 – Mar 14 – Apr 24 League #2 920 TBA Major #2 2,700 TBA Qualifier #3 – Jun 6 – Jul 17 League #3 1,150 TBA Major #3 3,500

