ESports

DPC Points Distribution: What is the new format for the DPC since TI10?

DPC points distribution
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
Punjab Kings retained players IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul left Punjab ahead of IPL 2022?
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
DPC points distribution
DPC Points Distribution: What is the new format for the DPC since TI10?

Dota 2 DPC points distribution is unknown to many. We delve into the DPC points…