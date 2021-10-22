“I made 500k”: Insania reveals how much money the casters made in the Dota 2 TI10.

How much money do TI10 casters make? Ex-pro player turned caster, Insania, reveals the details on Live Stream.

Insania is currently one of the many Official casters of Dota 2. He is an ex-pro who signed into the Liquid roster in 2018.

He frequently streams Dota 2 on Twitch. Ins4n1a mostly played pos4/ pos5 while in Team Liquid. Right now, iNsania is stilled linked to Team Liquid as an analyst.

Even though he is not on the active roster, he offers Dota 2 coaching lessons besides streaming. He has high individual networth in Heroes or Newark competitions.

iNSaNiA broke the barrier of 10,000 MMR on September 29th, 2021.

While on Livestream, Insania was asked if he could reveal “how much he made while casting in TI10″. The following was his clever reply:

” The way we get more money is by making predictions. The more predictions you get right, the more money you make. I made 500k from predictions. And Kyle owes Valve 100k”

500k is just a number or value. What is the unit? Hmmm.

Did Ins4n1a meme or did he really meme?

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi meant 500k in Dota 2 shards. That is from predictions in the Compendium and before Live Matches. He also mentions how much Kyle was wrong with predictions during the tournament.

The ex-Liquid roster member said that Kyle “owes 100k” in Dota 2 shards. And we all know, Shards are the in-game currency that can not be monetised at the moment.

But, it would be Insanely cool if Valve releases NFTs based on Dota 2 shards as Currency. It will be a step in the right direction considering the alt-coin growth.

