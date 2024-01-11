Brock Lesnar’s Ex-UFC Opponent Expresses Interest to Face Jake Paul in the Ring

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been an extremely polarising figure ever since he joined the combat sports world. While a few fighters appreciate his antics in growing the sport, others despise it. Paul has made a career fighting against retired ex-UFC stars. According to a recent interview, it appears that one of Brock Lesnar’s former UFC rival wants to add his name to that list.

Advertisement

Former title challenger Mark Hunt recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. During the interview, Helwani asked Hunt about his callout of Jake Paul and if that fight was a possibility. He said,

“Is that the fight that he wants? I always thought he was kind of small for it, but if he wants to throw hands, I’ll throw hands with anyone, to be honest. That ain’t a problem.

Advertisement

Hunt further continued to praise Paul for what he was doing in the world of combat sports. He said,

“I actually like what he’s done. He’s actually done a lot of good things for himself and for fighting. If he can sell out stadiums as being a YouTuber, so I have respect for that, but as skill level goes, I don’t think so, to be honest. But who knows what the future holds.”



Hunt announced his retirement from combat sports in 2020. However, the former UFC fighter has now changed his mind and plans on returning to action. While a fight with Jake Paul might not take place immediately, it can never be ruled out. Paul, on the other hand, is waiting patiently in anticipation of who his next opponent will be.

Jake Paul to take on Mark Hunt in the boxing ring?

‘The Problem Child’ ended 2023 with a bang securing a first-round knockout win over Andrew August. He wasted no time in announcing his return. Paul will fight on March 2nd in Puerto Rico. However, at this point in time, he does not have an opponent confirmed. ‘The Problem Child’ stated that he sent out two contract offers and is waiting to hear back from his potential opponents.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1H2iWsMBvk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



Unfortunately for Paul, the wait is turning out to be longer than he expected. In his last fight, Paul stepped on the scales at 199.4 pounds. This was the heaviest he has stepped on the scales in a while. Even then, Paul is significantly lesser than Hunt in weight. While a possible fight between the two is highly unlikely to happen, with Jake Paul, it can never be a certainty.