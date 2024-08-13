I Could Win a Medal in Flag Football or Javelin at the 2028 Olympics: Colin Kaepernick

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick looks on during the first half between the United States and Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Just a day ago, Cowboys star Micah Parsons contemplated taking an NFL break to practice for the Olympics. Now, civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick has chimed in, hinting he could be a part of the team and win a medal in 2028.

The 36-year-old, who is not active in the NFL, remarked he could win a medal in either flag football or javelin in 2028. The Wisconsin native’s response ignited a positive reaction from his wife Nessa as she remarked, “Vibes!!!!! I love this!!!!”, “ Let’s goooooo”, alongside six fire emojis in the post’s comments section shared by “Overtime” on Instagram.

Expectedly, several fans joined the debate on Instagram, with positive and negative takes. While a section of fans praised the QB for his readiness to accept the Olympic challenge, another group recalled the 2016 kneeling controversy to dismiss his desire.

Fans react as Colin Kaepernick says he could win a gold medal in flag football.#colinkaepernick #nfl #flagfootball #Olympics2028LA pic.twitter.com/3D6voJwOi0 — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) August 13, 2024

However, Kaepernick is unlikely to get the chance in the LA Olympics, with QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson already in the mix. Their towering presence would mean he’s not at the top of the pecking order, by any chance. Additionally, he’s been away from the game for 8 years.

In the meantime, Kaepernick also explained the violent nature of football as he answered whether a 10k run or an NFL game is tougher to compete.

Kaepernick Compares NFL And 10k Marathon

“What’s more tough, an NFL game or a 10k marathon”, asked the “Overtime” video host, to which the former #7 quarterback explained it was the NFL game. He specifically detailed the physical and mental aspects, that make the game harder, saying,



“Ooh, NFL game. Not only do you have the physical strain on your body, you just have the violence of football, when you’re getting hit and you also have the mental aspect that you have to be sharp for in the midst of chaos.”

Furthermore, Kaepernick noted the commonality of a 10k run and the NFL, which is the “mentality of continuing to push through struggle”. “But very different conditioning, very different fatigue and strain on your body,” he clarified.

Unlike other stars, Colin Kaepernick does not have the luxury of a television job or a coaching career, and the reason could be his NFL exit after taking part in the kneeling protest. However, if given a chance, the QB could give the Olympics a good shot, courtesy of his rigorous training.