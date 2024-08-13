mobile app bar

I Could Win a Medal in Flag Football or Javelin at the 2028 Olympics: Colin Kaepernick

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
I Could Win a Medal in Flag Football or Javelin at the 2028 Olympics: Colin Kaepernick

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick looks on during the first half between the United States and Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Just a day ago, Cowboys star Micah Parsons contemplated taking an NFL break to practice for the Olympics. Now, civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick has chimed in, hinting he could be a part of the team and win a medal in 2028. 

The 36-year-old, who is not active in the NFL, remarked he could win a medal in either flag football or javelin in 2028. The Wisconsin native’s response ignited a positive reaction from his wife Nessa as she remarked, Vibes!!!!! I love this!!!!”, “ Let’s goooooo”, alongside six fire emojis in the post’s comments section shared by “Overtime” on Instagram. 

Expectedly, several fans joined the debate on Instagram, with positive and negative takes. While a section of fans praised the QB for his readiness to accept the Olympic challenge, another group recalled the 2016 kneeling controversy to dismiss his desire. 

However, Kaepernick is unlikely to get the chance in the LA Olympics, with QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson already in the mix. Their towering presence would mean he’s not at the top of the pecking order, by any chance. Additionally, he’s been away from the game for 8 years. 

In the meantime, Kaepernick also explained the violent nature of football as he answered whether a 10k run or an NFL game is tougher to compete. 

Kaepernick Compares NFL And 10k Marathon

“What’s more tough, an NFL game or a 10k marathon”, asked the “Overtime” video host, to which the former #7 quarterback explained it was the NFL game. He specifically detailed the physical and mental aspects, that make the game harder, saying,

“Ooh, NFL game. Not only do you have the physical strain on your body, you just have the violence of football, when you’re getting hit and you also have the mental aspect that you have to be sharp for in the midst of chaos.”

Furthermore, Kaepernick noted the commonality of a 10k run and the NFL, which is the “mentality of continuing to push through struggle”. “But very different conditioning, very different fatigue and strain on your body,” he clarified. 

Unlike other stars, Colin Kaepernick does not have the luxury of a television job or a coaching career, and the reason could be his NFL exit after taking part in the kneeling protest. However, if given a chance, the QB could give the Olympics a good shot, courtesy of his rigorous training. 

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Read more from Nidheesh Kumar

Share this article

Don’t miss these