Pokimane makes the biggest announcement of her career, and Christian Rivera replies with a meme

Pokimane announces her new company “RTS”, for both talent management and brand consulting in the gaming and esports industry.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a 25-year-old Twitch Streamer, famous for playing games such as Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, and her Just Chatting streams. Pokimane took to Twitter yesterday, where she said that she is going to make the biggest announcement of her career.

biggest announcement of my career 🙂

tomorrow at 10 AM PST ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 26, 2021

Pokimane Launches her new Company “RTS”

Pokimane announces her new company “RTS”. RTS is a Talent management and brand consulting firm. RTS is gonna be a firm which helps streamers with fixing their bad brand deals and developing strategies and marketing.

i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄 our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮 check it out @ https://t.co/LXPa1IpPYxhttps://t.co/gBcngaQNdJ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 27, 2021



Pokimane said that “I keep seeing amazing creators that are doing wonders with their content and streams, but they don’t have the support to grow their brand and business operations. They’re spinning their wheels on basic stuff and taking a lot of frustrating partnership deals that don’t work out for either party involved,”

She also added that “I’ve gone through the wringer with these experiences, and we’re building RTS to be able to provide the support, alleviate the workload, and solve this for creators, developers, and brands. My goal is to take my years of experience and make it accessible to newer creators so they don’t need to go through the process I have endured.”