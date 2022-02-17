“15km as part of a demo; then will do 100km at Barcelona”– Ferrari’s F1-75 to hit track at Fiorano only a day after its official release

Ferrari to hit the track on Friday at Fiorano just a day after the official release of the car as the Prancing horses set up their challenge.

On Thursday, Ferrari released their car for the 2022 season. The car will go by the official name of F1-75, and it got a positive reaction from the fans.

For a long time, Ferrari has been working on their 2022 project. Therefore, it seems they are more than ready ahead of the Barcelona tests. Binotto reveals that they would be running the car on Friday, where the F1-75 will do 15kms.

“We’ll see the new Ferrari F1-75 on track for the first time tomorrow at Fiorano,” says Mattia Binotto. “It’ll do 15km as part of a demo. Then it’ll do 100km at Barcelona on Tuesday for a filming day. Two opportunities to iron out kinks before pre-season running.”

From there onwards, Ferrari might do some developments and make upgrades ahead of the Bahrain tests, which is just a week before the first Grand Prix of the season.

Also read: Jean Alesi is impressed with new Ferrari car after having a close look

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are in love with the new Ferrari

Soon after the new car’s presentation, both drivers were asked about their views on the car. The duo responded positively to the new design of the livery.

“First impression of the car? I love it! I already fell in love. I’ve seen all the evolution ending up to this final result which is amazing. It’s great because it represents all the work that had been done with the engineers,” said Leclerc to the media.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz posted the photo of the car on his Twitter and asked for the fans’ thoughts. He admitted in the same tweet that he loves it.

Also read: Ferrari are facing a set-back in terms of the aerodynamics of their 2022 car