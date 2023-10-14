16 Months After Racist Comments Against Lewis Hamilton, Nelson Piquet Walks Away Free From $990,158 Punishment

In June 2022, footage of a Nelson Piquet interview from 2021 surfaced where the three-time F1 champ could be heard using racist slurs when addressing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. It soon became a matter of global interest as a Brazilian court ordered Piquet to pay $990,158 in moral damages. The fine would be used to promote racial equality and reduce discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. However, it now appears that he will get away from it, as per a report by Globo.

Advertisement

Soon after the ruling, Hamilton praised the Brazilian government for fining Piquet following his comments. However, the latest developments in the case might not sit well with Hamilton as Piquet seems to have won himself a ‘get out of jail for free’ card. Racial Discrimination and non-inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community have long been a persistent issue in the world of sports. Hamilton himself is a prime example of the lack of diversity in F1, as he remains the only black driver on the grid.

Piquet walks away from fine following his racist remarks on Lewis Hamilton

It was a monumental decision when a court in the city of Brasilia fined Nelson Piquet nearly a million dollars over his racist slur when addressing Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. As the Briton saw another crucial win go his way, he was happy to see countries and governments be more inclusive and respectful of the diverse society. However, things have taken a turn for the worse as the latest developments in the case have become a cause for concern.

Advertisement

According to a report by Globo, The Court of Justice of the Federal District (TJDFT) has accepted an appeal by Piquet to annul his racist conviction and a subsequent fine. Earlier in May, the Brazilian former driver tried to appeal against the sentence. However, judge Thaissa de Moura Guimarães rejected the request.

Now, TJDFT judge Aiston Henrique de Sousa accepted the new appeal and, upon review, annulled the previous sentence. Nonetheless, EducAfro, the entity taking a stance against Piquet in the case, says the ruling has given them the chance to appeal directly to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The entity claims the judges did not prepare for the hearing, and the annulment was a dishonest decision since all the defending party did was flatly deny the accusations without any substantial proof.

Piquet no longer allowed to visit the F1 paddock

Caught in a whirlwind of controversy, the 71-year-old had no choice but to apologize for what he said when referring to Hamilton. However, he added people took his words out of context and did not relay the real intention behind his using the term. Nonetheless, the F1 authorities did not sit quietly after hearing the news as ESPN reported F1 had banned the three-time former world champ from visiting the paddock in the future.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1541719302876823552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The apology came after Hamilton tweeted that the “archaic minds need to change.” In light of the same, various drivers from across the grid came in support of the 38-year-old. Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, and George Russell were some of the drivers who came forth to show their respect for the grit and determination of Hamilton, who has spent the last 16 years battling against racial discrimination. They added it was heartbreaking to see anti-racial behavior still be a part of the sport and pleaded that everyone has to take a stand against the same to bring about a positive change in F1 and all other sporting events.