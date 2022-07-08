"$160,000 Toto Wolff x Mercedes watch auctioned and sold for Lewis Hamilton's charity

IWC Schaffhausen sold a watch that commemorates the life and achievements of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, for Lewis Hamilton’s charity.

The Swiss luxury watchmakers, auctioned this watch that is limited to just 100 pieces. It’s a collaboration between Wolff, and the Mercedes F1 team, and celebrates the former’s achievements in the sport. He has also been associated with the brand for a long time.

This was the last available watch in the limited edition category. It got sold through online auction site Bonhams, and the proceeds went to Ignite which is a charitable initiative started by Mercedes and seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ignite is an initiative that aims towards increasing diversity in motorsport, something which Hamilton works hard towards achieving. The auction went on from 30th June to 7th July, and it was valued at $100,000. It got sold for a higher price however, with the final buyer winning the auction by buying the watch for $160,000.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes on the right path back to top of F1

Hamilton and Mercedes’ 2022 season went off to a poor start. The Brit suffered a lot due to the W13’s porpoising, and could not match teammate George Russell’s performance in the early stages.

However, over the last few races he has shown just how good he really is. He bounced back in Canada, with an impressive podium finish. The real statement he made was in his home race last weekend.

Hamilton was arguably the fastest man on the track that afternoon. While most people expected the battle to be between Ferrari and Red Bull, the 37-year old showed that Mercedes have the pace to challenge them in the iconic circuit.

Unfortunately, fortune was not in his favor as a late race safety car took the win away from him (again). However, he finished P3 with the fastest lap of the race, behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Hamilton and the Mercedes team will be looking forward to making bigger strides in Spielberg this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

