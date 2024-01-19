When Charles Leclerc Made an Unbelievable Airport Blunder: “For Sure, I Forget Everything”

Charles Leclerc, one of F1’s most popular stars has been part of some very memorable incidents off the track. In a recent segment involving teammate Carlos Sainz, he talks about the time he made a blunder at the airport, that one doesn’t expect F1 drivers to make. A forgetful Leclerc, left behind his racing helmet at the airport before traveling to one of the Grands Prix!

Leclerc and Sainz came together for a segment for Ferrari’s sponsors Shell. They were playing a game, ‘Never Have I Ever’, which involves the person revealing whether they have done the subject in question, or not. When the time came for Leclerc to say whether he ever forgot his suitcase or not, the Monegasque said yes.

Sainz was surprised. He reminded Leclerc that carrying a suitcase during one’s travels is arguably the most important thing. To this, Leclerc said that he is very forgetful. That is when he revealed that he once even forgot his helmet at an airport.

“For sure, i forget everything. one day i forgot my helmet in an airport.”

Leclerc, a five-time race winner seems to be a bit absent minded, if he forgets his suitcases and helmets in places. Sainz felt that this was bizarre judging his reaction when Leclerc revealed the same.

When it comes to racing on the track, however, Leclerc is a fierce competitor. His team, Ferrari, looks to be on the cusp of doing something special in the coming season. The 26-year-old wants to use this opportunity to get himself involved in the title picture properly, for the first time.

Charles Leclerc looking to avoid ‘blunders’ in 2024

Leclerc’s airport blunder was harmless, because he did show up to all of his races with a helmet eventually. However, for some of his races in the past few seasons, he wished he hadn’t. Leclerc and Ferrari made some very silly errors over the course of the last few years, that have thrown away multiple race victories.

In 2022, they were involved in the title battle for the majority of the first half of the season. Unfortunately, the many mistakes he made in addition to Ferrari’s strategy goof-ups gave Red Bull a huge advantage in the latter stages.

Heading into 2024, Leclerc will be looking to avoid similar ‘blunders’. The driver hailing from Monaco wants to live up to his ‘generational talent’ nametag and finally compete for the world championship until the very end.