“22-Year-Old” Fernando Alonso Has Defied Age While Etching His Name as a Threat to F1 Grid

Fernando Alonso delivered one of the most impressive performances in 2023, reminding people of his days as an F1 world champion. The Aston Martin driver secured his best finishing position in the last decade with a 4th place finish in the 2023 season. Given the same, Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok heaped praise on the Spaniard for consistently maximizing the potential of the AMR23, speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Advertisement

“When I try and rank these drivers, it is all about maximising their package. So, for me, I think that’s where Fernando scores. He absolutely maximises the potential of that car.”, said Chandhok.

Chandhok further pointed out how Alonso’s performances made him look like a 22-year-old, driving in his prime. Highlighting his performances in Zandvoort and Interlagos, the Indian former driver stated, “The result in Brazil, that battle with Checo, he outfoxed Checo.”

Advertisement

“I think those drives just show he’s still got the energy of a 22-year-old not a 42-year-old. For me. It was an outstanding season.”, stated Chandhok.

While initially securing regular podium places, Aston Martin soon fell back in the development race, owing largely to the change in front-wing regulations. However, Chandhok claims Alonso’s performances did not dip. He continued excelling in a car that was dropping back in competitiveness.

The reason, according to Chandhok, behind the same was the 42-year-old’s calculative approach to each race. Alonso would keep his wits about himself and wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce, much like he did in The Netherlands.

The two-time former world champion exhibited the perfect mix of creative and strategic thinking to ensure maximum points for himself and his team. Coming into 2024, Alonso may look to amplify this if Aston Martin produces a faster car. The Asturian may be a big threat to the F1 grid, if the AMR24 is fast enough for race wins.

Advertisement

What’s next for Fernando Alonso?

At 42, Alonso broke the age barrier of F1, with people previously believing F1 was a young man’s sport. A 22-race season saw drivers face immense pressure to keep up with the challenges of constantly adjusting to the various time zones and weather conditions.

For the 42-year-old, the challenge was even tougher. Meanwhile, heading into the 2024 season, F1 will only ask for more from its drivers, given there will now be 24 races on the calendar.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FormulaDirecta/status/1742826642961989714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Multiple double and triple-headers will make for arguably the most strenuous seasons in the history of F1. At his age, it looks to be the biggest challenge staring down Alonso. With the physical ask only growing tougher, the Spaniard recently claimed he will “see what 24 races feel like.”

Should he get the feeling that he won’t be able to deliver the way he wants, Alonso says he will be the first to raise his hand. However, he believes the moment is still far away. However, Alonso knows that till he is at his top form, he needs to chase the missing glory in his F1 career and end a long drought for wins and a championship.