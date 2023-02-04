4-Time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel Wants Drivers to Show Courage Against FIA’s Ruling

Sebastian Vettel has recently spoken against the FIA’s ban on expressing political and religious statements. According to the new ruling by the F1 drivers could face a potential race ban for impacting the neutral image of the sport.

Vettel retired from the sport in 2022 after 16 years in F1. During his time the German was an outspoken advocate of various social and environmental issues.

Vettel adamantly disagrees with the FIA’s current ruling to curb driver’s freedoms. He joins the list of drivers including Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to speak out against the ruling Authority.

Sebastian Vettel feels taking a stance against certain issues is necessary

Thankfully, Sebastian Vettel feels the FIA amended the decision after he left the sport. As the 4-time World Champion believes, “I would’ve been a little trouble then.”

The former Ferrari and Red Bull driver was well known for being outspoken. His statement T-shirts like the ‘Same Love’ statement he wore in Hungary and his numerous acts to raise awareness of Climate change have brought attention to the topics.

Sebastian Vettel in 2021 👏 December: Set up a karting event just for women in Saudi Arabia. August: Wore a t-shirt that read ‘same love’ in Hungary. July: Stayed after the race to help pick up litter at Silverstone. June: Built a bee hotel F1 car with school kids in Austria. pic.twitter.com/S2KW8dUPoK — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 2, 2021

However, the FIA has made it clear that it wants to maintain its principle of neutrality. But Seb believes it’s not right to stay silent regarding some issues. Neither should taking a stand against it being curbed.

He added, “I think it’s absolutely important to take a stance on some issues, and we’ve seen more and more stances being taken in recent years. To steer against it now somehow doesn’t make that much sense.”

Vettel wants drivers to have courage

Sebastian Vettel was one of the few drivers to take a knee alongside Lewis Hamilton. He has openly advocated for equality for the LGBTQ+ community. But had the driver continued in F1 for another season, he would’ve been unable to do so.

Seb feels his opinion on the recurrent matter wouldn’t carry much weight as he has retired from the sport. But he advised his former colleagues, “I wish that the guys in Formula 1 will continue to have the courage to stand up for their opinions and to express them.”

“We should be allowed” Max Verstappen has his say on the FIA rule around drivers making political statements and expressing personal opinions on events going on in the world. pic.twitter.com/aNmJNxACTt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 4, 2023

Max Verstappen recently claimed that the move by the FIA was unnecessary. Both he and Valtteri Bottas spoke out against the matter as a threat to drivers’ freedoms.

While the two are apolitical and have barely made a statement during race weekends, both unanimously agree that the FIA must not control the driver’s voices.

