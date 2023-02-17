“We Both Fell in Love With Same Girl”: Charles Leclerc and His Friend Once Rivaled To Make Someone Their Girlfriend

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc is among the drivers who have a massive female fan following. His chiselled looks and fitness make him one of the most desirable men in the paddock.

Recognizing this, Giorgini Armani has already made him their brand ambassador. So, when it comes to looks, the Monegasque certainly wins the championship by a significant number of F1 fans.

His good looks once created a meme fest on Twitter when the news broke out of Leclerc breaking up with his girlfriend, Charlotte Sine. So, his looks aren’t even disputed among the F1 fans, and many believe he could have been a movie star if not an F1 driver.

Charles Leclerc got some competition

Like any other young person, Leclerc went through the phase of having crushes and childhood romances. Even more dramatic is that he once rivaled a guy for a girl. But eventually, they became friends when they realized that neither could make her their girlfriend.

“Money, glory, love, nothing has changed, Charles. He is still the same as before. I met Charles in 6th grade. We were almost enemies because we both fell in love with the same girl until we figured out that none of us would end up with her,” said Joris, a friend of Leclerc, in the Ferrari star’s biography.

The friendship between the two only blossomed, and even after becoming an F1 sensation, the Monegasque still keeps in touch with Joris. The latter revealed that they have a group of eight friends, and they talk every day. Just a regular guy is Leclerc.

He even talks about racing strategy with them

Joris further discloses that Leclerc keeps his friends in the loop about his profession. According to Leclerc’s friend, the Ferrari driver talks about races and strategies, and when in Moncao, he’s always available to them and goes out for dinner.

In praise of Leclerc, Joris claims that the former is always there for his true friends. Leclerc being kind to others is not a rare sight. Once, he revealed that he had several requests for the Italian Grand Prix, and he distributed them all.

However, a few days later, his mother also asked to watch him race. Considering he had exhausted his passes, he had to buy her a grandstand ticket worth $300 so that his own family member could watch him race.

While as a Ferrari driver, he could have arranged for more paddock tickets view, he chose to give nobody a liability. Nevertheless, his mom was a lucky charm for him, as he secured his second F1 win and first at Ferrari’s home in Monza that evening. That night, everyone knew he was here to stay.

Getting ready for the new season

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Tuesday got to reveal their new livery for the 2023 season. With the new car comes new hope amidst the new season. The new projections show them to be on a steady rise for this season.

However, Red Bull has been considered the favorites for the season. On the other hand, Ferrari has made a radical change in the team’s leadership by bringing in Fred Vasseur and hopes to win a title after 15 years with him.

With Leclerc, Ferrari found a fitting rival to challenge the current world champion Max Verstappen. But will he have enough resources to beat him in 2023? That remains to be seen.

