Kimi Raikkonen Sends Ferrari Fans Through Shivers of Emotions as He Proudly Shares Picture of His Son in Maranello

Kimi Raikkonen isn’t one to show emotion, however, the Iceman had his fans grabbing their tissues when he posted a picture of his son, Robin in the famed museum of Ferrari. As proud as Kimi could be he posted a picture of his son in front of a historic moment for the Tifosi.

“That’s my daddy!” read the post on Robin’s official Instagram account as Kimi’s 2007 championship-winning moment was showcased at the Museo Della Ferrari in Maranello. It is an utterly wholesome moment of his son admiring his father as the museum documents a historic moment for both, Raikkonen and Ferrari.

It’s impossible to imagine, but, Raikkonen is the last world champion for Ferrari. He won the title for the Scuderia back in 2007. Since then, no one has been able to emulate that feat. His son, however, is on his way as he slices through the field in his junior racing career.

Raikkonen Jr. is already showing a lot of promise in terms of a career in motorsport. The mini Iceman was a podium-sitter this year in the Rotax Micro (Karting) category putting opponents who were older than him to shame. What’s more, an ex-Ferrari engineer, Gino Rosato commented on the post and said that he, too, will be getting wall next to his father at Ferrari soon.

Ferrari prepare to dominate F1 in the future

Since Raikkonen’s triumph in 2007, the Scuderia has one only one championship since 2008. Needless to say, a team with such historic importance is expected to be setting the pace for the rest of the field.

In 2022, the Scuderia got as close as they’ve ever been to breaking that title drought. However, the Bulls clinched the title convincingly from the clutches of Ferrari after an utterly dominant year for Max Verstappen plagued by driver error and reliability issues for the Italian team.

After a disappointing 2022 season, the team started 2023 on the backfoot. That being said, the Scuderia worked day and night to ensure that the SF-23 bridged that performance gap to Red Bull. As a result, Ferrari is the only other team to register a Grand Prix win than the Milton Keynes team.

In 2024, they would be hoping to set the record straight and battle for a championship alongside the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and the Bulls.