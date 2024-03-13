600,000 US Viewers Abandon Saudi Arabian GP Amidst Dull Max Verstappen Dominance

F1 faces a worrying trend, as viewership numbers see a major dip in 2024. The biggest dip comes from the American audience, despite F1’s efforts to grow the sport in the States. Per Vincenzo Landino on X, the downfall is as high as 40% (0r 600,000 viewers) when compared to the viewership numbers of last year. Trend readers claim the dominance of Max Verstappen at the front of the grid plays a major role in the downward trend.

Advertisement

Thanks to the Netflix series Drive to Survive, F1 saw a major boost in viewership numbers. The American audiences started watching the sport in large numbers, and it even allowed the sport to add more American races to drive up revenue. However, it seems like the continued dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull has bored the fans.

Advertisement

Per Landino, this year’s Saudi Arabian GP saw 920,000 viewers catch the race on ESPN2. In comparison, 1.52 million people chimed in during last year’s race. Thus, there has been a downfall of at least 40% in only the second race of the season. The number was even smaller than the inaugural race in 2021. 937,000 people tuned in to watch the race as Lewis Hamilton drove to victory in Bahrain.

A fall in viewership has quickly become a trend in F1 and does not bode well for the future. In July last year, F1 lost nearly 650,000 of its American audience. Experts suggested the reason behind the loss was the same as it is today. In 2022, 2.6 million people tuned in to ABC to watch the Miami Grand Prix. It became the most-watched F1 race in American history. However, in 2023, 25% fewer people tuned in to watch the same race.

No relief for F1 amid the dominance of Max Verstappen

The inaugural race of 2024 fared no better. In 2023, 1.31 million people saw the Bahrain GP on their TV sets. This year, the number dropped to 1.12 million, indicating a drop of nearly 200,000. There was a major drop in viewership in Italy as well. This year’s race in Bahrain saw nearly 500,000 lesser Italian fans tune in to the race. Given the drop in the numbers in the first two races, it looks highly unlikely that the trend would make a U-turn in 2024. However, there is still hope for the sport.

Advertisement

Only one aspect can potentially change the course F1 is currently on, and that is increased competition. For that, Ferrari needs to bring impressive upgrade packages to the SF-24. Should the playing field be level at the front of the grid, an added layer of excitement is certain to drive the viewership numbers up. Adding some wins to their column will also help the cause.

On the other hand, turbulence at Red Bull could also play a pivotal role in leveling the playing field. A massive disruption in the operations at Red Bull could lead to their downfall, resulting in other teams catching up to them.