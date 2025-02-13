“A Gift From Me to Me”: Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet Gets an $11,000 Watch for Valentine’s Day

Kelly Piquet Brazil, girlfriend of Max Verstappen, daughter of Nelson Piquet , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Pirelli Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Sprint Race, 19 10 2024 Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Self-love is the best form of love. That’s the mantra Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet is following this Valentine’s Day as she continues her shopping spree by splurging on an expensive watch.

Piquet posted a picture of the watch on Instagram, with the caption “Valentine’s Day is also a good excuse for a gift from me to me right” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

The watch she bought was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Lady, a stunning timepiece priced at $11,000. Featuring a sleek 26mm diameter, it boasts 18-karat yellow-gold hands and luminescent hour markers.

That’s not to say that she won’t receive any gift from Verstappen, who, of course, would be using his last few days off to spend time with his partner, who is also pregnant with their child.

That’s where Piquet’s recent shopping spree came into attention for the first time.

During a visit to a store in Miami, Piquet was spotted shopping for baby clothes—an outing that may have accidentally revealed the baby’s gender. As she browsed through outfits for girls, it’s fair to assume that Verstappen and Piquet are expecting a daughter in the coming months.

Piquet was at Talu Concepts, a shop owned by Taluana Adjuto, with her daughter—from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat—Penelope.

As revealed by Adjuto, Piquet also bought Penelope’s first-ever clothes from her store, making it a full-circle moment for the mother-daughter duo. A truly wholesome moment for the family, which will soon have a new member. With Piquet now expecting her and Verstappen’s first child, the next question that arises is obviously about marriage.

“It will probably happen soon,” was the Dutchman’s reply to Blick when asked the question earlier this year. The couple could probably decide to get married after the 2025 season ends and who knows, by then Verstappen could be a five-time world champion.