Adrian Newey Has Revealed the One Thing That Will Make Him Call Time on His Extraordinary Career

Adrian Newey has had a glittering career as his designed cars have won a total of 25 championships. While the 64-year-old hopes to achieve much more success in the future, he has revealed the one thing that he needs at all times.

Advertisement

When asked by the Telegraph about his retirement plans, Newey replied (as quoted by gpfans.com), “If I feel in myself and or if other people say to me ‘Look, your contribution isn’t useful anymore,’ then I’ve got to take that on board because the last thing I want to do is to let the team down. But as long as I feel I’m able to contribute“.

The Briton anyway now only spends 50% of his time on Red Bull’s F1 project. Most of his other time goes into Red Bull’s other projects. One of the projects that the late Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateshitz assigned to Newey was to design a submarine.

Advertisement

However, although Newey is spending much less time on Red Bull’s F1 project, the Milton Keynes outfit is yet having the time of their lives. Most of the credit goes to Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Waché, who has now taken a more important role in the team.

Pierre Waché ensures Red Bull’s future is in good hands

In a recent interview, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained how Pierre Waché handles most of the technical department ever since Adrian Newey began focusing more on other projects. Horner explained in the interview that the Milton Keynes outfit’s future is in good hands as Waché has taken over the additional responsibility brilliantly.

As quoted by f1maimaal.nl, Horner said, “The relationship between the two men is strong. We have honestly never had such a strong engineering team. Adrian is now 65. He is still fit, healthy, and motivated, and I believe he is really enjoying having less pressure and responsibility in Formula 1“.

Since Red Bull has been showcasing unprecedented dominance despite Newey not focusing too much on the F1 project, it just highlights that the team have a bright future ahead.