After Allegedly Threatening to Leave Red Bull, Helmut Marko Declares He’s Going Nowhere

Helmut Marko has recently revealed that he is going nowhere, having reportedly threatened to leave Red Bull earlier. The team are reportedly investigating him at the moment for allegedly leaking personal chats between Christian Horner and a female employee, who made allegations against the Briton of “inappropriate behavior” towards her.

Amid the reports of being investigated at the moment, Marko attended a meeting with high-ranking Red Bull officials on Saturday. The officials included Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO for Corporate Projects and Investments, and Red Bull’s CEO for Beverage Business, Franz Watzlawick.

As per Motorsport-Total, the “crisis meeting” followed after Marko threatened to quit the team. Shortly after the meeting, he was seen walking in the paddock with Mintzlaff.

As per X user @Vetteleclerc, Sky Germany has confirmed that Marko will stay put following the meeting. While Mintzlaff has refused any interviews, he has confirmed the talks are going “smoothly“. Both gentlemen emphasized the need for calmness to prevail over the team.

The call has come in the midst of speculations that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull. The Dutchman did not rule out an exit in the event of Helmut Marko leaving Red Bull.

Toto Wolff was ready to get Helmut Marko to Mercedes

Ever since Niki Lauda’s sad demise, Mercedes has been left without the guidance of a senior figure. That is a role that Helmut Marko has played phenomenally well for Red Bull over the years. Desperately missing an advisor of Lauda’s stature, Toto Wolff was ready to bring Marko to his team amid the ongoing crisis at Red Bull.

Citing Motorsport-Total, X account @FastestPitStop quoted the Mercedes boss as saying, “We’re missing our old mascot anyway. Then we’ll just use Helmut. He’s the right age. He doesn’t have a red cap, but then he’ll join us. If the team loses Helmut, it will certainly be a loss for Red Bull and for the team.”

Wolff, who is looking for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton for 2025, is well aware of the benefits Marko is likely to bring. Since the 80-year-old has a close relationship with Max Verstappen, the Dutchman could follow the Red Bull advisor if he decides to join Mercedes.