After Snubbing Fan Opinion on Rebranding, V-CARB Gives in to Another Fan Demand

The Red Bull company ignored fans’ opinions about rebranding Toro Rosso four years ago and went ahead and renamed the team AlphaTauri from the 2020 F1 season onwards. The decision to rebrand Toro Rosso was a commercial one as the Austrian energy drinks conglomerate wanted to expose their lifestyle brand, AlphaTauri, to the world of F1. However, that decision did not go down too well with the fans who urged them to reconsider. While the Red Bull company snubbed the fans’ demand a few years ago, they have now addressed another one with their choice of livery.

Visa Cash App RB F1 team (V-CARB) are all set to launch their 2024 livery on Friday. The launch event is scheduled to be held at 10:15 PM PST in Las Vegas and will be graced by some top stars. However, what has caught the attention of most fans is the livery tease.

The short glimpse into the upcoming season’s livery shows that the team are reverting back to the color scheme of the Toro Rosso era with a prominent ‘Silver Bull‘ on the engine cover. This livery reveal has gone down amazingly well with the fans who have stormed social media to express how excited they are for the full release.

V-CARB rebranding could eventually turn out to be a huge success

The actual rebranding of V-CARB, however, had initially disappointed fans. Consequently, the team is now planning to win the fans over with a blockbuster launch event. As revealed on X (formerly Twitter), two iconic superstars of the current generation, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, will grace the event.

As for the livery, V-CARB are likely to have a successful car reveal, considering that they will be one of the few teams who will have a colorful one. All the livery launches up till now, including Alpine, Haas, Williams, and McLaren, have a patch of ‘exposed carbon fiber‘ as a weight-saving technique.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

