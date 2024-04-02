Alex Albon’s Grandma Has a Wholesome Moment With Her “Favorite” Driver in Tokyo

F1 drivers’ grandmothers are also entering the circus more often as Alex Albon has witnessed his grandmom interact with one of his peers from the grid. As the Japanese GP is around the corner, all drivers are landing in Japan and so are their relatives and family wanting to attend the weekend. Apparently, Albon’s grandmom ran into Lando Norris at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo and had a wholesome moment with the Briton. This has made the Thai driver a bit jealous [in a good way] as he claimed that Norris is his grandma’s new “favorite” driver.

Albon tweeted a couple of pictures on Twitter (now X), showing his grandmom’s selfie with Norris and a screenshot of her messages as well. He stated in the tweet, “Grandma has a new favorite driver it seems”.

Albon‘s grandmom texted someone to let the Williams driver know that she met Norris at the Narita-Tokyo airport. She described how she called the 24-year-old driver and introduced herself as Albon’s grandmom. Her last message in the screenshot Albon tweeted reads a hilarious reason for letting the Thai driver know of this incident.

She said, “Let Alex know so Lando won’t think an old lady just made a claim to take a photo with him”. Regardless, the grin sported by Norris and Alex’s grandma shows how wholesome and authentic their sudden airport meet-up was.

Is Alex Albon’s family traveling to the Japanese GP like Oscar Piastri’s?

F1 drivers’ families often attend race weekends but stay away from the spotlight as the drivers advise them to do so. Regardless, Oscar Piastri’s family led by his mother, Nicole Piastri, has been quite active in supporting the 22-year-old.

Piastri and family will be traveling to Suzuka for the Japanese GP, as the Australian driver’s mother had updated on Twitter (now X). Now, upon seeing the grandmother of Alex Albon at the Tokyo airport, does this indicate that the Albon family may also attend the race in Japan?

As of now, it is only his grandmom that seems to have arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, the rest of his family may also look to attend the Japanese GP, as it is a great event at a classic track.

Besides, Albon would also want the support of his family after what has been a challenging couple of weeks since the issues Williams faced at the Australian GP.