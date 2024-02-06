Amidst Heartbreak of Leaving Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Jr. Fulfills Major Childhood Dream

Carlos Sainz has to come to terms with the fact that Ferrari will let go of him at the end of the 2024 campaign. Despite a heartbreaking end to his four-year stint with the Maranello-based outfit, Sainz has not stopped following his dreams away from F1. In fact, he fulfilled a particular childhood dream of his just a few days after news of his leaving Ferrari became official.

On his social media accounts, Sainz revealed the launch of his own go-karts team. The Spaniard named it CS55, and, according to him, it was a childhood dream of his to have something of his own like this. This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing and was in the cards long before his Ferrari departure came to light.

On X, Sainz wrote,

“After a full year of work and dedication, CS55 Racing is a reality! I am so happy to present to you this project I’ve done together with OTK Kart Group, whom I raced with when I was a kid! Looking forward to seeing it on track!”

Sainz follows in the footsteps of his idol and compatriot Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion is a huge fan of karting and, despite being 42 years old, spends time away from F1 in go-karts. Alonso’s team is named FA Alonso Kart, and the Aston Martin driver himself plays an active role in its development.

This karting venture is huge for Sainz, who is embarking on what could turn out to be his most important F1 season to date. The pressure is well and truly on him to perform if he wants suitors for the 2025 season.

Carlos Sainz under immense pressure in 2024

Sainz’s 2024 season will determine which team he finds himself driving for the following campaign. As a result, his focus could solely be on helping his own cause instead of listening to Ferrari’s plans. A lot of times, drivers follow team orders when their teammates seem to be in a better position.

Sainz’s situation right now will make him want to prioritize himself above Charles Leclerc or anyone at Ferrari, given he is already leaving the fabled Italian outfit. On the other hand, Sainz insists that he is fully focused on helping his team do well in their last year together.

As per a video posted on X by Ana, the Madrid-born driver said:

“We have an very important year ahead, it’ll be my last year with the Scuderia and I wanna end it on the highest note.”

Sainz’s future beyond 2024 will be one of the key things to keep an eye on as the season progresses.