Amidst Uncertainty Over Sergio Perez’s Future, Fernando Alonso’s Manager Pays a Visit to Red Bull Boss

Sergio Perez’s recent dismal form has resulted in him receiving an ultimatum from Red Bull to either secure the P2 in the driver’s championship or depart at the end of the year. For months, the Red Bull camp has subjected the Mexican driver to undue pressure, in which both team boss Christian Horner and taskmaster Helmut Marko have played significant roles. However, amid all this, Daily Mail reports of Fernando Alonso’s manager, Flavio Briatore, visiting the Red Bull camp.

Red Bull’s seat is currently the most sought-after in the paddock because of its supremacy. The RB19’s blazing speed has left competitors scratching their heads in amazement. And it is only because of the rampaging Red Bull machine that Max Verstappen has frequently widened a gap of over 20 seconds between himself and his opponents. Although many people desire a position at RB to advance their careers, Alonso might want the seat to achieve his ambitions.

The Spaniard returned to F1 in 2021 with the sole aim of winning his third championship. Unfortunately, since his return, the journey has been nothing more than an emotional roller coaster ride. However, given Alonso’s goal, Briatore might have visited Red Bull’s motorhome to discuss it.

Did Fernando Alonso’s manager approach Christian Horner regarding a seat at Red Bull?

Over the years, Fernando Alonso has been linked with the Milton Keynes team frequently. However, no collaboration occurred between the two parties. Nevertheless, it appears that the Spanish ace is in discussions with Red Bull for the upcoming years. Since Perez isn’t performing up to Red Bull’s standard, we never know if this can be a possibility.

GP fans quotes, according to the British press the Daily Mail, the Red Bull camp has denied the gossip. The press also claims that when Briatore would’ve brought up the prospect of bringing in Alonso, the insiders would have said, “No chance.” Given that Red Bull now has a “luxury problem” deciding who to choose for the seat, Milton Keynes once approached the Spanish ace some time ago.

Why have Red Bull and Fernando Alonso never collaborated?

Fernando Alonso has been competing in motorsports for over 20 years. The “bad guy” has made several amazing drives over his course; however, he has also made fans wonder about his team choices. From his debut in Minardi to the Aston Martin, Alonso has made switching teams his habit. Despite jumping ships eight times, he never collaborated with the six-time constructors’ champion Red Bull.

In one of his Sky Sports interviews in 2018, Fernando Alonso revealed the Austrian Outfit had approached him six times in his career, but each time, the Spanish ace turned them down. One of them was in 2007, but the Asturian-born driver declined the offer because Milton Keynes was not very competitive.

Later in 2009, Alonso experienced a perplexing situation in picking one team between the iconic Ferrari brand and the growing Red Bull. He preferred Ferrari, and Red Bull later recruited Sebastian Vettel.

Following that, in 2011 and 2013, Alonso again rejected the offer, citing that he was happy at Ferrari and did not want to change. At last, in 2018, when Alonso was having an uphill battle with McLaren and could not make a meaningful push at the championship, Red Bull again offered him a contract. The team approached the Spaniard twice, once during the summer and again near the conclusion of the campaign. Alonso turned down both offers since he didn’t believe Red Bull could be a title contender, as during that time Mercedes dominated the entire grid.

Since his comeback, Red Bull has won three driver’s and two constructors’ championships with the same engine partners Alonso stated would fail. The Spaniard, who is now cruising in an Aston Martin, has five races left to save his fourth-place finish behind Lewis Hamilton, while both Red Bull drivers are on top.