Amped Up Lewis Hamilton’s Reality Exposed by Sergio Perez for Everyone to See

A highly anticipated Formula 1 session in Las Vegas served as an example of how exaggerated event enthusiasm might end in a jinx. An eight-minute practice session at the Nevada strip was cut short when Carlos Sainz ran over a loose water valve cover. This incident resulted in the cancellation of FP1 and significant delays in FP2. The prolonged delay intensified challenges for residents, with the practice concluding at 4 AM, leaving only empty stands to greet the exhausted F1 drivers. However, amid the chaos, Lewis Hamilton maintained a positive demeanor, but his current rival, Sergio Perez, was quick enough to show the unseen side of the Briton.

Despite challenges at the Inaugural Las Vegas GP, Lewis Hamilton radiated immense joy after navigating the new track with the W-14. In an interview with Skysports F1, the British driver said, ” I had so much fun today. I’m so glad that we did get to run again.”

Hamilton also talked about how much he enjoyed the circuit despite the fact that other drivers were struggling. In his concluding remarks, the British driver made a noteworthy observation about how much fun he had, even mentioning that he had watched a movie during the break.

His positive remark contrasts with other drivers’ clear exhaustion after the delayed session. Nevertheless, Sergio Perez soon showed another side of Hamilton’s enthusiastic personality. During a post-practice event, Perez caught the seven-time champion nodding off on camera, which Checo later posted to his Instagram story.

In a nutshell, Hamilton’s head nodding in the video symbolized the exhaustion that had taken a toll on one of the typically cheerful paddock personalities.

Amid lively Las Vegas moments, Lewis Hamilton provides significant insights into W-14

After the Brazilian GP’s letdown because of substantial tire wear, Lewis Hamilton stays hopeful about the unfamiliar Las Vegas track. Although on the Nevada strip, the Mercedes duo endured a less-than-ideal FP2, where Hamilton secured P9 and Russell ended at P12, Hamilton remains positive about the W-14’s performance. While providing his assessment of the team’s overall effort, the Briton said, “It’s ok, it’s not too bad.”

However, subsequently, the Mercedes maestro emphasized that the Silver Arrow’s performance wasn’t too far apart while they were all driving on the same tires. He mentioned, “Everyone’s having graining and people running out of tyres, but everyone was I think in a similar boat.”

However, the 38-year-old also exhibited his analytical approach to the challenges encountered on the Las Vegas track, particularly emphasizing the implications of the cold temperature. He said, “I think a combination of both and also we’re really low downforce so you’re sliding through a lot of the lower speed corners and also the high speed corners. You don’t have a huge amount of load, because you need the straight line speed and the temperatures I’m sure are having a big effect on it.”

Hamilton wrapped up by hinting at an intriguing race ahead, citing the challenging track conditions. He pointed out that it won’t be simple to overtake despite the long straightaways, blaming the limited grip on the circuit.