Anthony Hamilton Once Credited Jenson Button’s Father for Making Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Career Possible

Despite coming from a very humble background, the talent that Lewis Hamilton showed pulled people towards him to help him. According to his father, Anthony, one such man was John Button, Jenson Button’s father. Without John, Lewis probably wouldn’t have even graduated from the lowest categories of karting.

In Lewis’ biography, author Frank Worrall quoted Anthony Hamilton as saying, “In those early days we were very lucky in finding some very gentlemanly personalities in karting, who really helped us when money was tight early in his career. We had Martin Hines helping us out with the chassis, John Davies and John Button [Jenson’s father] helping us out with the engine, and an old friend Martin Howells supplying us with tires. If it wasn’t for guys like that, I don’t think Lewis would have got off the lowest rung of the karting ladder.”

Jenson’s father, as Anthony revealed, used to help around with the engine components on Lewis’s kart. Naturally, with the trajectory that the 38-year-old has taken, he hasn’t disappointed even a single person who put their faith in him to succeed.

Moreover, there was even a running joke between the two families that the Hamiltons owed the Buttons $370. Soon afterward, McLaren took Lewis under their wings, while a young Jenson Button was already making a name for himself.

The underrated partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button

By the time 1998 came around, Lewis Hamilton was attached to the McLaren young driver’s program. On the other hand, Jenson Button became a Formula 1 driver just two years later when he drove for the Williams F1 team in 2000.

Hamilton’s and Button’s respective F1 careers have had their own highlights. After making his debut in 2007, Hamilton went on to win the world championship in 2008. Just a year later, Button clinched his maiden F1 title at the 2009 Brazilian GP with the famed and iconic Brawn GP team.

Their professional paths would soon cross again. McLaren signed the two of them up to become teammates in 2010. From then until 2012, both Hamilton and Button drove for the iconic British team.

Both of them went on to pick up several podiums and race victories. To this day, many believe that the driver pairing of Hamilton and Button at McLaren was one of the most competitive ever.