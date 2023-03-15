Aston Martin Boss Fires Two-Weeks Ultimatum After Fernando Alonso Raised Their Hype for 2023 Season

In Bahrain, Aston Martin earned the title of dark horses for the 2023 season. With a comprehensive P3 podium win by Fernando Alonso in the inaugural race of the season, they are touted to finish the season among the creamy layer of the grid.

With 23 points in their bank after the first race of the season, they are likely to have a strong season, as they have a quality personnel to keep the car development going in the right direction. So what can go wrong for the Silverstone-based team with everything going in their direction.

However, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack is not getting overconfident now. He fires a two-week warning for his team while everyone on the paddock are hyping their prospects for this season.

Aston Martin boss thinks top-three will catch up despite Fernando Alonso podium

In Bahrain, with the result Aston Martin achieved, it seemed like only Red Bull is faster than them. However, Krack thinks with the season’s progression, Ferrari and Mercedes would end up outpacing them.

“Maybe today [Aston was second-fastest], but we need to keep our feet on the ground. There will be new cars in Jeddah [with updates], a completely different track. And we must also not forget who we are with here – Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull. They are really strong teams we respect a lot,” said Krack to Formu1a.uno.

He also claimed that in two-week’s time, right before the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari and Mercedes would be faster. So, in a nutshell, Krack is warning others not to overestimate their strengths.

“This is just the beginning, this is not the final car” 💪 Fernando Alonso has his say on the Aston Martin project 👊 pic.twitter.com/N1QMVLedNA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 15, 2023

Red Bull is talking in the same tone

Formula 1 at the start of the season is like a poker game. Every team is hiding what cards are they holding. Moreover, they majorly only try to undersell themselves. Now, Red Bull after conspicuously being faster than every one else claims their colossal advantage will melt away.

With their FIA imposed wind tunnel penalty, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes, the edge they are possessing would eventually melt way. That’s why they have been precise with their wind tunnel activity and are aiming at amassing points at the season’s start.

So that they remain in contention even when others manage to reach their level with aero development across the season. Now, it remains to be seen how much truth it holds.

