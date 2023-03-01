HomeSearch

“Bad Boy” Sergio Perez Given Free Pass In Role Beside Max Verstappen

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 01/03/2023

Psychological reason behind Max Verstappen limiting teammate Sergio Perez's growth at Red Bull

Sergio Perez has been the best wingman one could ask for in a championship fight. Whether it’s as simple as switching positions or something more intricate like holding off Lewis Hamilton, Perez has done it all for Max Verstappen. However, like any F1 driver, he’s had his moments; and rightfully so.

Having experienced this helping hand himself, F1 champion Mika Hakkinen reflects on what Checo is entitled to within his limits at Red Bull. The curse of the second seat beside Verstappen means that one has to either put aside his championship dream or walk himself out the door.

Many have walked through that revolving door, but so far, Perez has been the most reliable one to stay. The question arises, when will that change?

Sergio Perez doing Max Verstappen & Red Bull’s dirty work

Maybe things can stay as they are. Hakkinen believes that Sergio Perez is the “bad boy” at Red Bull, and a good teammate. “He’s allowed to be the naughty one. He seems to be very obedient.”

Explaining his statement, the Flying Finn looks at the various commands Perez has followed through on numerous occasions. “he’ll do what he’s asked to do,” which leaves Hakkinen unsure. “I think it’s dirty but if it works it works.”

Playing the Milton Keynes hitman may not be the role Perez signed up for, but it was the best option possible. Kicked out of the doors of Racing Point, Red Bull saw potential in the fallen driver. Yet once again, how long will Perez just nod along?

Red Bull lays ground expectations from Perez

Regardless of his situation, it’s an important role for Sergio Perez. With Red Bull being in a league of its own during the pre-season testing, maybe he can switch roles with Verstappen. Besides, Christian Horner names one area in which Perez can improve.

Continuing to “evolve and grow,” with the team, Horner marks 2023 to be a crucial year for the driver. “he just needs to build on that and the confidence that he had last year.”

As Perez returns to the track with the drive and pizzazz that is characteristic to him, the world is his oyster and everything’s to play for.

