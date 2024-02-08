Bernie Ecclestone and Max Verstappen’s Family Play a Part in Christian Horner Scandal

Christian Horner continues grabbing the headlines with his upcoming hearing over misbehavior charges. The matter began with an internal inquiry and will see an independent hearing on Friday. Per a recent report from Motorsport-Total, sources suggest there is a huge possibility of Bernie Ecclestone and Max Verstappen’s father playing a role in the entire incident.

Advertisement

While the parties tried their best to keep all details confidential, some information slipped through the cracks. There were attempts to settle the matter privately. This included Horner admitting to the allegations and quietly resigning from his position to save face.

However, the Briton continues to deny all allegations and has set up lawyers to defend him. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is said to be in Horner’s corner, given their personal relationship. Reports suggest Ecclestone is trying to calm Horner down and ask him to resign, but the 50-year-old remains adamant.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1754552797062664613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Jos Verstappen is supposedly on the other corner. Signs of the same stem from the fact that news of Horner’s actions first emerged via De Telegraaf. The report also highlighted that the relationship between Jos and Horner is not at its best.

In response to the report, Horner claimed, “I categorically deny these allegations,” but he is, by no means, out of the sh*tstorm that faces him.

Strained relationship between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner pulling the strings?

Rumors from within the F1 paddock suggest that all is not well between Verstappen Sr. and Horner. The two seem to be at a crossroads with each other owing to varying personal beliefs. Max Verstappen is also in the mix, but it is no news that his allegiance lies with his father and Helmut Marko. Given the three-time reigning world champion may stand against Horner, not many are coming up in support of the British boss.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1754608788479369304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, there is no concrete evidence that proves the Verstappen family’s involvement in the leak. The only piece of link is the Dutch connection, which serves as the base of the theory.

Red Bull is particularly conflicted with the timing of the incident, given they are just days away from unveiling their 2024 car. Furthermore, with less than a month left for the season to begin, another cause for concern for the Austrian team will be to figure out a permanent leader of the team.