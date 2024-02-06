Who Will Replace Christian Horner If He Is Forced to Leave Red Bull?

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has unexpectedly found himself in trouble, less than a month before the start of the new F1 season. The team’s parent company, Red Bull, has launched an internal investigation against Horner upon allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior‘. This has led to a chaotic situation for the 50-year-old, as there have been reports of the Red Bull boss being advised to voluntarily resign from his position. While this is not yet certain to happen, who can replace a figure like Horner if he has to leave Red Bull?

According to a video by Motorsport-Magazin, Jonathan Wheatley is the man who can take over as the interim team principal, if Horner steps down. Wheatley has been the sporting director at the Milton Keynes team and is a senior figure often on the pit wall beside the British boss.

There were reports on whether Helmut Marko would take over the reins of the team. However, the video also suggested that Marko has no intention of doing so. On Horner‘s investigation too, the Austrian advisor has refused to make any comment.

However, for Wheatley, this could be a crucial time to step up as the leader at Red Bull. He has been with the team since its early days in 2006. Starting his career as a Chief Mechanic at Benetton, he worked as a Team Manager too at Renault. Thus, Wheatley has been part of several championship successes.

At Red Bull, he worked through the ranks to become the Sporting director. The 56-year-old often is the point of contact to coordinate with Race Control for Red Bull’s on-track investigations during races.

Similar to James Vowles and Andrea Stella, Wheatley has developed himself to be a reliable and strong man of reason, with great team management qualities to replace Horner if needed.

Mystery around the allegations against Christian Horner amid Red Bull investigation

The pertinent question everyone is asking currently is what are the allegations against Christian Horner? Amid their ongoing internal investigation, Red Bull has denied revealing any details on the same. Given the deliberate secrecy, it seems very serious, especially when it involves one of their key leaders like Horner.

According to Motorsport-Total, the accusations pertain to some “cross-border behavior” towards one of the employees at Red Bull Racing. Although the report clearly states to protect the privacy of the people involved, they are understandably taking a cautious approach to not reveal any details.

However, the report cited that there is a dossier at Red Bull in Fuschl, Austria, that has incriminating material about these accusations. This dossier will be part of the internal scrutiny during Red Bull’s ongoing investigation.

As for Horner, he reportedly denied all these allegations at a Formula 1 Commission meeting that happened this week. The Briton is aware of the voluntary suggestions for him to resign from the post of Red Bull team principal. As of yet, there is no comment from his end, and probably won’t be until the investigation concludes.

Given the seriousness of the situation, it is best to not assume anything until Red Bull does their due diligence. With only nine days remaining for Red Bull’s 2024 F1 season launch, there should be some development on this investigation.