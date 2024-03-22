Despite Max Verstappen Denying Any Prospects of a Move to Mercedes, Toto Wolff Remains Hopeful

Max Verstappen is once again a subject of discussion in Formula 1. This time, not because of any record-breaking feat. The Dutchman’s position at Red Bull became a matter of speculation since the rumors of a power struggle at the team emerged. Verstappen categorically denied any such possibility with a strong statement on Thursday in Melbourne. However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is still hopeful that the reigning champion might jump ship.

Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter) user @JunaidSamodien quoted Wolff as saying, “There are wobbles within the team. We need to give him [Max] time to decide on his future without pushing from our side.”

The comment comes a day after Max Verstappen issued a strong statement reiterating his commitment to Red Bull. Speaking on the possibility of driving for any other team, the 3-time champ simply replied, “Once I stop driving.”

Advertisement

Verstappen may be growing tired of the rumors and speculations on his future but the claims are not entirely unfounded. Helmut Marko announced his absence from the Australian GP while the Saudi Arabian GP weekend was still on. The Austrian refused to confirm whether his absence was a result of a suspension imposed by Red Bull. As reports of a possible exit for the octogenarian started doing rounds on the internet, Verstappen vowed to follow him.

Meanwhile, Red Bull PR remains coy about the ongoing Christian Horner saga. The parent company Red Bull GmbH “dismissed the grievance” against the team principal. Following the decision, an email claiming to contain alleged chats between Horner and the complainant made it into the inboxes of 149 journalists and high-ranking F1 and FIA officials through an anonymous source. Red Bull is reported to have suspended the complainant employee since then.

Toto Wolff ready to bring Helmut Marko to Mercedes for Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko have often come at loggerheads with their comments in the media. The Mercedes boss is well aware of how close his fellow Austrian is to Max Verstappen, though. Given how the Dutchman is arguably the hottest property in F1, Wolff is ready to make amends with Marko and offer him a Mercedes deal.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is running a poaching campaign of its own. The Maranello outfit is not interested in getting Verstappen, though. It is the 25-time world championship-winning aerodynamic specialist Adrian Newey, who they have their eyes on. If reports coming from Italy are to go by, Newey has already established a connection with the red team.

Advertisement

The report also claims the negotiations have reached an advanced stage. The next step is a meeting which will be held sometime next month. As per the report, it could happen sometime between the Japanese GP and the Chinese GP.