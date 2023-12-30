According to a recent development in F1, it seems that Carlos Sainz will no longer be endorsing the familiar $10 Estrella Galicia 0,0 beer in the Ferrari garage. This well-known non-alcoholic beverage, a notable product from Hijos de Rivera with a rich 114-year history in production, has consistently backed Sainz.

Apart from its celebrated beer brand, the company is distinguished for its broad array of products and operates as a prominent distributor of internationally renowned brands in Spain.

With a growth trajectory surpassing industry averages, the company has firmly established itself as a formidable presence in both the Spanish market and key global territories, including Brazil, the USA, and the UK. However, Estrella Galicia 0,0 then ventured into the realm of motor racing with a comprehensive project with Sainz.

Since his F1 debut, the beer brand has consistently upheld its connection with him, spanning across all his engagements. Interestingly, when Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021, the brand moved to the iconic team with him.

However, as the three-year contract between the Scuderia and the beer brand concludes the bond will be a thing of the past. Nevertheless, the termination of this partnership doesn’t mark the conclusion of Estrella Galicia’s involvement in motorsports.

Earlier this year, when Ferrari announced a fresh multi-year agreement with Asahi Europe, the owner of the Peroni beer brand, rumors circulated regarding a potential move for Estrella Galicia. Suggestions hinted at the possibility of the brand joining forces with Aston Martin, opening the door to an exhilarating new phase in the world of motorsports.

How the sponsors of Carlos Sainz are negotiating with Aston Martin?

The collaboration between Estrella Galicia 0,0 and Ferrari, initiated in 2021, is approaching its end. During this transition, substantial speculations are circulating that the beer brand is in talks to form a partnership with Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin. Amidst these discussions for the upcoming season, the beer brand will encounter a familiar figure at the helm.

Interestingly, the brewery is set to reunite with Fernando Alonso, with whom they had previously partnered in 2019. In 2019, during Alonso’s period of retirement, the beer brand collaborated with him and provided sponsorship for his involvement in the Indianapolis 500. However, if this agreement is confirmed, it may bring an intriguing twist to Formula 1, possibly leading to a rearrangement of sponsors.

At present, the Silverstone-based team is sponsored by Peroni, well-known for producing alcohol-free beer, Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Nonetheless, if Aston Martin secures a deal with Estrella Galicia (also a non-alcoholic brand), it could result in a conflict of interest. Consequently, there are speculations that this potential conflict is the key reason behind Peroni’s choice to depart from Aston Martin and forge a partnership with Ferrari.