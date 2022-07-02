Charles Leclerc apologises to Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari star talks about championship battle ahead of British GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said sorry to Lewis Hamilton talking about the championship battle ahead of the British GP.

Charles Leclerc thinks of Lewis Hamilton as an inspiration but has apologised to the Briton talking about the 2022 title battle.

Hamilton lost his eighth world championship title in the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. If he had won the title, he would have set a new record in the all-timers by becoming an eight-time world champion.

#BritishGP 🇬🇧: Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton: “Lewis deserves the respect, obviously he’s a eight (8), eh- 7 times world champion but there’s much more to that, he’s just a person and I think everyone deserves the respect.” — deni (@fiagirly) June 30, 2022

Going into the 2022 season, Mercedes has not provided Hamilton with a title-winning car. thus, the chances of him winning the title this year seem bleak.

However, many believe that the Brackley-based team could still make it back to the top. Currently, after ten rounds of racing, it is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who is leading the championship standings.

Verstappen is followed by his teammate Sergio Perez in P2 and Ferrari’s Leclerc in P3. Meanwhile, Hamilton has won two podiums but is yet to cross the chequered flag first.

“I’d choose myself obviously. Sorry, Lewis.” – Charles Leclerc

As the season progresses, the chances of winning the title are slipping away for the seven-time world champion.

Leclerc has attributed Hamilton’s poor start to the season to having the wrong car. The Monegasque driver has also apologised to the Briton as he backs himself to thrive over the Mercedes star.

Leclerc said, “I think in the right car, yes, because he is great. But if it’s him or me for the championship, I’d choose myself obviously. Sorry, Lewis.”

Hamilton has only been able to score 77 points so far this season. While his team is continuing to make efforts to improve the car, the seven-time world champion is unimpressed. He has labelled the W13 as the “worst car of his career so far.”

“Whatever we do on this car to improve it just makes it more unhappy. It’s the worst I’ve felt in any car here. You are putting on a momentous fight just to keep it out of the wall, you’re catching a car that’s jumping. It definitely keeps you on edge,” Hamilton said.

