Charles Leclerc Baffled as Carlos Sainz Realises He Can Use a Steering Wheel While Racing

Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have often shown brilliant camaraderie as teammates despite all the competitiveness that comes with being drivers of a top F1 team.

Experts in 2022 had speculated that the duo would see a crack in their relationship as Ferrari came up with a race-winning car and even battled for the title. But with the reliability and strategic problems that the team faced, the extent of their relationship never came to that.

To flaunt the strong fellowship between the two stars, the Maranello-squad has them involved in multiple challenges where both drivers become highly competitive over small things.

Carlos Sainz stuns Charles Leclerc with his bizarre question

In one of these videos, the duo’s teamwork is put to test by the Motorsport.com as they ask them to partake in the Shell Motorsport sim challenge.

The test is the ‘You Steer, I Drive challenge.’ This means that one of the drivers will have control over the steering wheel and gears of the car while the other has control over the brakes and throttle.

In the first round, Leclerc took control of the gears and steering wheel while Sainz was accelerating and braking the car as needed. They suddenly hit the barrier to which Sainz admitted that he braked too early.

Going into Round 2, the roles were reversed and that was when Sainz realised “Oh I am using the steering wheel also. Do you use the steering wheel?”

His comments stun Leclerc as he replies “Yeah of course. What do you think I was doing?”

Sainz hopes to return to ‘consistent Carlos’ in 2023

The 2022 season was surely one of the highlights of the Spaniard’s career since he won his maiden race at the British GP and ran at the top of the grid for championship points.

Still, there were some mistakes that saw him DNF multiple times or lose pace in some way and be unable to fight for the podium places.

For a large part of the campaign, he struggled to match the pace of his teammate. In 2021, he had finished ahead of Leclerc.

But in 2022, he dropped down to 62 points behind the Monegasque. So heading into the 2023 season, Sainz feels more comfortable with the new generation of the F1 cars and has set his sights on returning to the grid as a ‘consistent Carlos.’

Although, the Spaniard reckons that for that to happen Ferrari will need to be perfect.

