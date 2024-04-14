Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris Reunite at Monte Carlo Masters Before F1 Resumes Action in China

Formula 1 is currently on a week’s break and the drivers are making the most of it to blow off some steam. To their luck, the Monte Carlo Masters, a prestigious tennis tournament, is on. Given how most of the F1 drivers live in Monaco, they are all flocking to Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the France-based venue situated on the Principality’s border. Among those who reunited on Sunday were the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Advertisement

Norris appeared with his rumored date, Magui Corceiro, a Portuguese model. The pair reignited dating rumors earlier this week when a fan spotted them enjoying a car ride together. Later, another fan captured them coming out of a casino. They were reportedly on a double date with Norris’ sister and brother-in-law.

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, has taken quite a liking to the tournament himself. The Spaniard earlier paid a visit with his model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. This time, he was pictured with what looked like to be his sister, Blanca Sainz Vazquez.

Born in Monaco, Charles Leclerc is another regular to the Monte Carlo Masters. The Monegasque attended the tournament last year as well. This time around, he had his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, by his side. The pair recently got a dog they named Leo. Meanwhile, Leclerc also started an ice cream brand recently called ‘Lec’.

Formula 1 is ready to welcome China back to the racing calendar

F1 has already concluded four races, with Japan being the latest. The circus will now move on to China in the coming weekend. This is the first time F1 will race at the Shanghai circuit after five years of absence. The long delay was caused due to the COVID-related restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.

The race can prove to be challenging for the drivers. Formula 1 has drivers who joined the grid in the last five years and have no experience racing on the Shanghai track. However, the Grand Prix could turn out to be just as challenging for the experienced drivers as well.

Advertisement

That is because the Chinese GP is the first sprint race weekend of the year. The drivers will get only one free practice session to adapt to the track. That is certainly not ideal for a track where they have next to no experience of racing.

Moreover, the circuit has seen some resurfacing work done since the last time F1 raced there. The changed nature of the surface of the track could also throw a curveball to the drivers who have already raced in Shanghai.