Charles Leclerc’s Ex-girlfriend Enjoys a ‘Happy Sunday’ After Ferrari Star Retires From Australian GP

Charles Leclerc suffered a heartbreaking DNF at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend and labeled the 2023 season as the “worst ever.” While the result deeply saddened Leclerc and his supporters, the same was not the case for a few “used to be” close ones.

Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Siine could not help but declare to her followers how happy a Sunday is she enjoying. Leclerc and Siine broke up in December 2022 and had not revealed the reason but said that they will remain good friends.

In the aftermath of the Australian GP, Siine took to Instagram to reveal the Sunday that she is enjoying while his ex-boyfriend/ good friend returned home with 0 points. The Monegasque architect caught the attention of the fans earlier in the season as well.

During the Bahrain GP weekend, Siine clicked a picture of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leading the pack and posted it as her story. This made fans wonder if Siine had changed her loyalty to the red bull camp. However, in another Instagram story, Siine made it clear that she is still supporting Ferrari and that the fans do not need to worry.

Charles Leclerc does not have long-term goals

After suffering a horrific end to his race in Australia, Leclerc said that he is not focused on winning the championship for the moment. He said that he is just looking forward to a disaster-free race.

After three races in the championship season, the Monegasque has been able to finish just once at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Even in Jeddah, the 25-year-old could only manage a P7 finish after starting from P12.

After 3 races for Charles Leclerc… In 2022: 71 points, 2 wins, 2 poles

In 2023: 6 points, 2 DNFs, 1 grid penalty 💔 pic.twitter.com/SyiR3XZBPc — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) April 2, 2023

What next for Leclerc?

As it stands, it looks like if the Ferrari does not figure out the problems with the car, Leclerc would be out of the championship title. Going ahead, the Italian giants plan to bring substantial upgrades to their car in Imola.

Hopefully, the upgrades help the team find another gear on their car and help the drivers score some more points. The next race is scheduled to take place in Baku at the end of April. So even during this brake, the team has some time to figure out the problems with the car and come back stronger.