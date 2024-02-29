Charles Leclerc’s Kindness Gets Highlighted Even by His Self-Proclaimed Critic

Sky Sports Italia suspended two of its commentators in 2023 for allegedly passing sexist comments during the Spanish GP. Davide Valsecchi, one of those two commentators, is back in the spotlight. This time around, the former F1 driver has grabbed the attention for his remarks on Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Valsecchi talked about the kindness Leclerc showed to him during his hard times. He recalled how the Monegasque personally checked on him. Not only that, the Ferrari driver even offered him some passes to the race. This was despite the criticism Leclerc faced at Valsecchi’s hands.

Twitter handle @leclercdata quoted him (Valsecchi) as saying, “Some days ago, Leclerc wrote to me. ‘valse, is it true that you won’t be part of Sky anymore? If you need a pass for some races, tell me.’ Yet I never spared him (from criticism.)”

Advertisement

The 2023 British GP is one example when Valsecchi slammed Leclerc and Ferrari. Since the 26-year-old and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz just scored three points during the weekend in Silverstone, Valsecchi slammed the Monegasque for passing cheerful remarks on the team radio.

Barring his rare outbursts during a race, Leclerc has earned the respect of experts for his calm demeanor. On top of that, the 26-year-old’s several kind gestures have made a place in F1 fans’ hearts. Those include not just his contributions to charities but also his conduct in general with his colleagues in F1.

Charles Leclerc wins hearts with a beautiful message for Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have spent three years together at Ferrari. During this time, the duo have not just become the Tifosi’s favorite, but also each other’s. The friendship has only grown stronger as they begin their fourth and final season together before Lewis Hamilton replaces the Spaniard in 2025.

Upon learning the news of Hamilton’s deal with Ferrari, Leclerc said, “We have a very special relationship. I mean, we are obviously friends outside the track as well. We are sharing good moments. We spend so much time. I mean, I see Carlos more than my own family because we’ve got 24 races now.”

Advertisement

During the same interview, Leclerc also hailed Hamilton’s ability to take Ferrari back to its glory days. The Monegasque expressed his eagerness to work with the seven-time champion and learn from him.

While maintaining respect for Hamilton, the 26-year-old firmly reiterated his commitment to becoming a champion. Those plans undoubtedly clash with Hamilton’s, who too has nothing but the record-breaking eighth world title on his mind.