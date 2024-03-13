mobile app bar

Contrary to Popular Belief, Red Bull Stands Stronger Than Ever Unfazed by Christian Horner Scandal

Shreya Sanjeev
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Amid reports that the Red Bull team is currently divided, an F1 insider has explained how the Milton Keynes-based outfit is stronger than ever. Dr. Obbs points out that Red Bull is unfazed by the ongoing controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner and that they are solely focused on improving the performance of the RB20.

Dr. Obbs has reminded fans via a post not to take everything at face value. Despite the ongoing media circus, he points out that Red Bull remains unified and dedicated with “No distractions.”

In his tweet, the engineer reminds us that credit for the success of the RB20 must be shared among the entire design team. Dr. Obbs emphasized that while Adrian Newey is at the heart of this beast, Red Bull is far from a one-person endeavor.

Newey’s involvement in both the RB17 and the RB20 projects shed light on his multifaceted contributions, underscoring the collaborative nature of the team’s efforts. The innovative DRS system, while impressive, is not a product of magic, but rather the result of meticulous engineering.

Looking ahead, Obbs reveals that Red Bull’s plans for moderate updates to the current challenger and discussions about transitioning focus to the RB21 demonstrate the team’s forward-thinking approach. With a solid foundation and a commitment to continuous improvement, the team looks to continue growing stronger.

Ferrari hope to seek advantage of ongoing turmoil at Red Bull

Ferrari are reportedly aiming to recruit key engineers from Red Bull amid the ongoing turmoil at Milton Keynes. With uncertainty surrounding key figures like Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko, Ferrari sees a chance to bolster its ranks.

According to reports, Ferrari has wasted no time intensifying contact with key members of Red Bull’s team. This move comes as Ferrari prepares to challenge the Milton Keynes squad on the track, further fortifying themselves by adding Lewis Hamilton to their lineup next year.

Previously linked with technical director Pierre Wache and head of aerodynamics Enrico Balbo, Ferrari’s focus now extends to other key figures like on-track aero development officer David Morgan, head of performance Ben Waterhouse, and aero development team leader Alessandro Germani within Red Bull’s setup.

Moreover, rumors suggest that Maranello is ready to open its gates to Adrian Newey, indicating a broader strategy to bolster its engineering talent pool and bring home a championship in the near future.

