$210 Million Contract Obligates Cristiano Ronaldo To Chill Out With Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen During Saudi Arabian GP

The second race of the 2023 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Jeddah Circuit. Many renowned personalities attend the extravagant race weekends that take place over the year. However, this time around, The Sun has reported that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is obligated to do so.

The Portuguese player departed from Manchester United to join Al Nassr in January this year after he signed a $210 Million contract with the club. As reported by the British tabloid newspaper, part of this massive deal is that Ronaldo has been requested to attend the race in Jeddah.

News circulating Cristiano Ronaldo wants to attend Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah Corniche Circuit , CR7 supports Ferrari but a big fan of Lewis , so is his family pic.twitter.com/B875GSdO1K — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) March 6, 2023

Has Cristiano Ronaldo attended F1 races before?

Ronaldo is not a frequent attendee of the F1 races, but he has shown up in a few of the extravagant F1 events. In 2019, the 38-year-old attended the Monaco Grand Prix and met the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Thursday of the race week.

Back then, Ronaldo had just won the Serie A title with Juventus and was celebrating in Monte Carlo before heading to Monaco. The Portuguese player was present at the Monaco GP with his son, and the pair were given a full tour of the Mercedes garage.

Apart from this, two years ago, Ronaldo also visited the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello and met Charles Leclerc.

What to expect from Saudi Arabian GP?

The 2023 season began with Max Verstappen winning the first race of the season and securing a Red Bull 1-2. Fernando Alonso grabbed a surprise podium in the Aston Martin, finishing P3 while the Ferraris and Mercedes struggled to catch up.

Heading into the second race of the season, Red Bull domination seems quite obvious. However, the rival teams have claimed that they would be able to close the gap in Jeddah.

Both Ferrari and Mercedes have undergone tremendous change inside their camps ever since the first race, but what results will it draw remains to be seen.

