David Coulthard Reveals His Most Searched Google Query About Max Verstappen

As the year 2023 concludes on a joyful note, Spotify Wrapped unveils the distinctive musical voyage of our experiences. Interestingly amidst this trend, ex-Red Bull driver David Coulthard added his flair while going beyond the tunes. The Red Bull ambassador jumped on the Wrapped bandwagon, where he humorously showcased his most searched Google query.

In a recent Instagram post, David Coulthard offered an interesting overview of his year using Spotify Wrapped. The sequence of five images ranged from the initial Spotify homepage to key features like top podcasts, songs, Google searches, and a snapshot of him being the most popular in Monaco.

Yet, despite the captivating details, fans were particularly intrigued by Coulthard‘s prominent searches, specifically a contemplative question concerning Max Verstappen. As per the query, the focus was on determining the exact mathematical moment when Max could secure the championship.

Undoubtedly, this question likely crossed the minds of numerous F1 enthusiasts considering Verstappen’s stellar performance in the year. In 2023, the Dutch driver secured a record 19 victories, with a notable streak of 10 consecutive wins.

However, the decisive moment took place in Qatar, where the Red Bull driver secured his third consecutive championship. Apart from the captivating question that grabbed fans’ interest, Coulthard’s clever caption, stating, “Spotify Wrapped was a bit too precise this year,” also added an element of intrigue.

Nevertheless, the Spotify Wrapped unveil extended beyond the top searches. As in another image, Coulthard disclosed his favorite songs, including Charles Leclerc‘s “AUS23(1:1),” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Brian Tyler’s Formula 1 theme, and the lively “Super Max” by Pit Stop Boys.

Aside from questions about Max Verstappen what else drew David Coulthard’s attention?

Beyond inquiries about Max Verstappen, David Coulthard’s attention was also captivated by a notable musical choice. The ex-Red Bull driver featured Leclerc’s debut single, “AUS23 (1:1),” a four-minute classical masterpiece released in April.

This composition that showcased the Monegasque’s piano prowess gained global acclaim. Notably, ESPN reported that Leclerc’s musical venture even secured a place in the Top 10 of the Worldwide iTunes song chart following its release.

However, Coulthard’s compilation of top songs also highlighted the vibrant track “Super Max.” This piece, introduced by ardent Max Verstappen supporters, was released in July 2016. Since then, the Dutch sensation has transformed into an inspiring figure for millions showcasing exceptional dominance.

Aside from looking up Verstappen’s title permutations and his song, the 13-time F1 winner has other searches on his Wrapped. It included the Valtteri Bottas calendar (which was launched a couple of weeks ago). Coulthard also searched about “How to make my podcast more popular?”, referring to his Formula for Success podcast.

David Coulthard stands out as one of Verstappen’s most prominent supporters. The Scottish driver heightened his appreciation by comparing Verstappen’s dominance to the iconic periods of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton’s era. He said, “Flawless at the moment, very few mistakes. I think we’re witnessing the sort of moments that we saw during Senna’s time or Schumacher’s time or Lewis’s dominance.”