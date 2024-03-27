“Didn’t Even Mention C,D or E”: Fred Vasseur Gets His Flowers For Turning Around Ferrari’s Biggest Mess Into Greatness

Ferrari has been off to a strong start in 2024, and although it is still early days, they are just four points behind Red Bull, the team that everyone wants to catch. While Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been exceptional, a huge portion of the credit also goes to team principal Fred Vasseur, who was hailed in the recent episode of the F1 Nation Podcast.

Ferrari has developed an infamous reputation for making strategic blunders over the years. When Sainz and Leclerc were 1-2 in last weekend’s race in Australia, there were a few shouts for the same to happen.

Thankfully for the Tifosi, the team ended up making no errors. Instead, flawless strategy and flawless pit stops saw both drivers finish where the team wanted them to.

In the podcast, while discussing Vasseur’s impact on Ferrari, a panelist said, “Pit-stops perfect, only one reference on the team radio to either strategy A or strategy B. They didn’t even mention C, D, or E.”

The latter part of the statement is about Ferrari’s bizarre strategy discussions over the team radio over the last few years. The fact that they have so many strategies pre-planned often confuses fans and pundits, so many wonder if the drivers themselves get confused or not.

However, there wasn’t mention of any off-the-beat improvised strategy in Melbourne, showing that the team is calm and confident with their set plan. Ever since Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto in 2023, Ferrari has been going through a transitional phase. So far, the results and the mood within the team point towards a job well done by Vasseur.

Fred Vasseur steers Ferrari into brand new era

Ferrari has made significant progress over the winter break, and Fred Vasseur has been at the forefront of it. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s partnership has been fruitful, but the Frenchman went the extra step and signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Hamilton’s signing will bring a wealth of championship-winning experience to the outfit, something they currently lack. But even before that, they could try giving Red Bull a run for their money this year. Just three races in and Red Bull looks shaky. However, they continue to remain the favorites to win both world titles this season.

As for Vasseur, he is building a team for the future. Since there will be a complete regulation overhaul from 2026 onwards, the grid order could witness a shake-up. Ferrari will hope to take over from Red Bull and begin a dominant era of their own.