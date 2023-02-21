Dripped Out Lewis Hamilton Arrives in Style to Witness Mercedes Revolution With $16 Billion Fashion Brand

F1’s very own fashion icon Lewis Hamilton has made yet another trendy appearance at London Fashion Week. Attending the Moncler Genius show, Hamilton was part of a star-studded guestlist, including Serena Williams and Marcus Rashford.

As always, Hamilton did not disappoint. In the presence of fashion royalty like Pharrell and Hailey Bieber, Hamilton arrived as fashionable as ever in a signature all-black Moncler get-up. The $285 million dollar driver went all out flaunting $8,300 worth of Tiffany & Co. earrings. He completed his ode to the designer with $835 Moncler boots.

Sir Lewis Hamilton attends Moncler Genius presentation at London Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/69AdAgUzVV — leman (@SirLewisAze) February 21, 2023

The Mercedes F1 driver met an unexpected sight as the Silver Arrows became the showstopper of the viral event.

Lewis Hamilton a part of Moncler history

Hamilton and his fashion-forward friends met a glorious surprise when they arrived at London’s Olympia. They found a gigantic two-tonne sculpture of a Mercedes Benz G-Class decked out in shiny puffy material similar to the fashion house’s signature puffer jacket.

View this post on Instagram

Dubbed Project Mondo G, Mercedes draws inspiration from a zero-gravity concept with a touch of Moncler. The brainchild of two extremely innovative companies, a Mercedes spokesperson revealed the collaboration “opens new horizons, and the potential for opportunities, with more news to come soon.”

Breaking the expectations of an automotive company, Mercedes continues to work wonders in every avenue.

Not Mercedes’ first fashion show

Mercedes has also incorporated F1 technology with fashion in the recent past. At the Balenciaga Haute couture show, Kim Kardashian led a parade of models in debuting a futuristic black mask inspired by F1 technology.

View this post on Instagram

The alien-like face shields were quick to grab the attention of many. It was made in a way that optimizes airflow and ensures established CO2 intake. The item is moulded and polished by hand, thus customized to the person wearing it. All of this is for a face shield worth $5,600.

Could Lewis Hamilton pull off the look in one of his famous paddock walks? One can’t bet against it. However, as Mercedes and fashion come closer together, it would be interesting to see if the face of the Silver Arrows could find a way to contribute.