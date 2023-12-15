Ex-FIA Chief Defends “Impeccable” Michael Masi for His Decisions During the Infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP: “I Could Only Respect”

Former FIA president Jean Todt has interestingly defended former race director Michael Masi despite all the controversial decisions that the latter took during the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Todt has revealed that he only has respect for Masi, who he believes is “impeccable” at his job.

While speaking in a recent interview (as quoted by formulapassion.it), Todt said, “Michael [Masi] has produced impeccable work over the years. In that Grand Prix, in the last race, he made decisions together with his work team that I could only respect“.

The former FIA president revealed that he knows about the same as the Canal+ cameras filmed him while he was watching the race. Todt revealed that both Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull boss Christian Horner were calling him to voice their grievances.

However, Todt made it clear to the two team principals that only the stewards could handle their concerns. After stating the same, the Frenchman revealed how he even gave Masi a chance to defend himself.

“I made sure that a detailed analysis was made of everything that it had happened and that it be recorded in a report. This was my legacy to my successor. I kept Michael in his job and gave him the opportunity to defend himself and explain what he had done,” explained Todt.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP was indeed one of the most controversial races in F1 history. Some contentious decisions from Masi resulted in Max Verstappen beating Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden F1 title.

While it was jubilation for Red Bull and the Dutchman to achieve the miracle, it was agony for Hamilton and Mercedes. The Briton saw the title slip away due to reasons he believed were unfair because of the nature of Masi’s decisions at the time.

Jean Todt believes Michael Masi leaving his position has made F1 worse

During the same interview, Jean Todt went to the extent of claiming that current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s decision to fire Michael Masi has resulted in F1 becoming worse. “I can only say that after Michael’s departure, the entire organization was turned upside down,” claimed Todt.

The Frenchman believes that Masi was an “excellent professional” and was fantastic at his job. When asked if the former race director will return, Todt simply replied that it will be Ben Sulayem who will now make the decision.

While the current FIA president also has suggested that he may ask Masi to return, he has not provided any confirmation regarding the same.