F1 Expert Takes Credit For Christian Horner Marrying Geri Halliwell: "I Took Her Hand..."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell are arguably one of the most powerful couples in F1. The two married in 2015, a year after they made their relationship public. Even though the two first met in 2009 and did not have the best of starts, it did not stop them from becoming a couple. F1 expert Eddie Jordan has taken credit for the same by explaining on the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast how he introduced the two to each other.

Advertisement

Horner and Halliwell did not have the best of starts because of what transpired at the 2009 Monaco Grand Prix when they first crossed parts. The Red Bull team principal narrated the incident to hellomagazine.com in an interview earlier this year.

Advertisement

“She (Halliwell) was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone’s in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane. I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well. Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, ‘OK, I’m on for a kiss on the cheek here!’ And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me“, explained Horner.

Jordan explains how he played matchmaker for Horner and Halliwell

While speaking on the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast with David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan explained how he introduced Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell to each other. The former team owner then stated that he must receive credit for the same, having done a fantastic matchmaking job.

Speaking of the same, Jordan told Coulthard, “I saw Geri Halliwell and I took her hand. And I said, ‘Come on, Geri, we’re coming on the grid, and she was going to the grid anyway. And I introduced her to none other than Christian Horner, and so, I am credited with that matchmaking“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1ForSuccess/status/1699697788081102898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On hearing the same, Coulthard said that Jordan’s matchmaking “turned out well” as the two are married now. The couple have now been married for eight years, and Halliwell has also credited Horner for helping her embrace her “silly” self.

Advertisement

Geri Halliwell has praised Christian Horner for finding her true self

Even though several raised doubts about Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell’s relationship because of their contrasting professions, the two yet have a solid relationship. The Red Bull team principal also spoke about the same in an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year.

“You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn’t marry Geri because she’s a Spice Girl“, he explained. Horner then added that while the two have very different personalities, they yet “complement” each other well. He made these remarks when several had raised doubts that their marriage may not last.

While Horner has the utmost respect for Halliwell, the same seems to be the case for the former Spice Girl as well. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Halliwell credited Horner for feeling comfortable in her own skin. “I was quite grumpy to Christian, actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real,” she explained.

While the 51-year-old is not very active as a singer anymore following her marriage with Horner, she does accompany her husband often to most of the races. Moreover, Halliwell has also played a crucial part in Netflix’s F1 Documentary, Drive to Survive, by appearing in several episodes across all the seasons.